Telugu actor Raghu Babu's car hits a bike, kills 50-year-old politician

Raghu Babu, a well-known Telugu actor and comedian met with an accident on Wednesday which killed a 50-year-old politician. According to the Free Press Journal, on Wednesday, his car collided with a motorcycle while being driven by his driver. The collision killed a 50-year-old politician riding the motorcycle and he was identified as Sandineni Janardhan Rao, Narketpally's town secretary and he belonged to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS).

According to media sources, the accident occurred on the Narketpally-Addanki highway while the actor was on his way to Hyderabad. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor and politician were involved in a deadly collision. Raghu's automobile smashed into Rao's motorcycle as it was making a U-turn on the highway. According to the report, the motorcycle was thrown 50 meters away due to the car's speed during the impact.

#Telangana— Addanki - A car collided with a bike on the highway, resulting in the death of Nalgonda BRS town secretary Sandhineni Janardhan Rao (48) in an accident. The car involved in the accident has been identified as belonging to the famous film actor Raghubabu. The bike was… pic.twitter.com/XmPJrRBC9Y — @Coreena Enet Suares (@CoreenaSuares2) April 17, 2024

Locals and medics hurried to the scene as soon as the accident occurred; unfortunately, Janardhan was pronounced dead on the spot. A frightening footage of the 59-year-old actor has gone viral on social media. Sitting in the passenger seat of his car, he discusses his position on the collision with onlookers. According to the FPJ report, the police have filed a case against the actor following a complaint from Rao's wife. The local police have initiated an investigation.