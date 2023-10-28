Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

    Kangana Ranaut's "Tejas" struggled at the Indian box office on its opening day, selling only around 3,000 tickets. Despite positive reviews, the film earned approximately Rs 1 crore. If it continues to underperform, it will mark Kangana's fifth consecutive flop.

    Tejas Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 10:13 AM IST

    Kangana Ranaut's latest release, "Tejas," faced a challenging opening day at the Indian box office, with reports indicating that it sold only around 3,000 tickets across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis locations. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film struggled to make a significant impact in terms of box office earnings on its release day, with "Tejas" reportedly earning close to Rs 1 crore on Friday, October 27. The film had an occupancy rate of approximately 5.57% in Hindi-speaking regions until the afternoon.

    The performance of "Tejas" over the weekend will be closely watched to determine whether it can gain momentum at the box office. If the movie fails to leave a mark at the box office, it would mark Kangana Ranaut's fifth consecutive film that didn't perform well, following "Dhaakad" (2022), "Thalaivii" (2021), "Panga" (2020), and "Judgementall Hai Kya" (2019). In contrast, her recent release, "Chandramukhi 2," earned close to Rs 40 crore, showcasing a marked difference in performance.

    In "Tejas," Kangana Ranaut portrays the character of an Air Force pilot engaged in a mission to combat terrorism. She dedicated four months to intensive training in order to master the specialized combat techniques used by the Indian armed forces for her role. Produced by RSVP, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

    Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project, "Emergency," is set to be released next year, and fans will be eagerly anticipating her performance in this film.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 10:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out rkn

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky ATG

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH] ATG

    Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday's date-night video goes viral [WATCH]

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read ATG

    Jawan director Atlee praises Deepika Padukone's expressive acting in Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Read

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune vma

    Chandu Champion: Kartik Aaryan visits Dagadusheth Halwai Ganpati temple amid ongoing shoot in Pune

    Recent Stories

    Petrol diesel prices on October 28 Check fuel rate in Mumbai Delhi Noida and more gcw

    Petrol, diesel prices on October 28: Check fuel rate in Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and more

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out rkn

    'Ohh Cinderella' : Anoop Menon, Dilsha Prasannan starrer trailer out

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky ATG

    The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills 13: Kyle Richards opens up about separation from Mauricio Umansky

    Hamas vows full force after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations gcw

    Hamas vows 'full force' after Israel steps up Gaza ground operations

    Google paid $26.3 billion to be default search engine on browsers, phones in 2021: Report snt

    Google paid $26.3 billion to be default search engine on browsers, phones in 2021: Report

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon