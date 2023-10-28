Tejas: Kangana Ranaut starrer fails to make it's mark at the box office; collects only 1 crore on release day

Kangana Ranaut's "Tejas" struggled at the Indian box office on its opening day, selling only around 3,000 tickets. Despite positive reviews, the film earned approximately Rs 1 crore. If it continues to underperform, it will mark Kangana's fifth consecutive flop.

Kangana Ranaut's latest release, "Tejas," faced a challenging opening day at the Indian box office, with reports indicating that it sold only around 3,000 tickets across PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis locations. Despite receiving positive reviews from critics, the film struggled to make a significant impact in terms of box office earnings on its release day, with "Tejas" reportedly earning close to Rs 1 crore on Friday, October 27. The film had an occupancy rate of approximately 5.57% in Hindi-speaking regions until the afternoon.

The performance of "Tejas" over the weekend will be closely watched to determine whether it can gain momentum at the box office. If the movie fails to leave a mark at the box office, it would mark Kangana Ranaut's fifth consecutive film that didn't perform well, following "Dhaakad" (2022), "Thalaivii" (2021), "Panga" (2020), and "Judgementall Hai Kya" (2019). In contrast, her recent release, "Chandramukhi 2," earned close to Rs 40 crore, showcasing a marked difference in performance.

In "Tejas," Kangana Ranaut portrays the character of an Air Force pilot engaged in a mission to combat terrorism. She dedicated four months to intensive training in order to master the specialized combat techniques used by the Indian armed forces for her role. Produced by RSVP, the film features a talented ensemble cast, including Anshul Chauhan, Varun Mitra, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Vishak Nair in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming project, "Emergency," is set to be released next year, and fans will be eagerly anticipating her performance in this film.