Tejas: Kangana Ranaut meets lieutenant Shivani Singh; reveals film's focus on unfair soldier criticism

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently participated in a conclave with Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, an inspirational pioneer who serves as the first woman fighter pilot to take to the skies in a formidable Rafale jet. This event marked a poignant convergence of 'reel Tejas' intersecting with 'real-life Tejas,' where the actress delved into her role in the forthcoming film 'Tejas' and the profound emotional journey experienced by our courageous fighters stationed at the border.

Kangana Ranaut, who portrays the character of a fighter pilot in the movie 'Tejas,' has demonstrated unwavering commitment to immersing herself in the intricacies of her role and the challenges faced by those who serve on the frontlines. Her dedication to authentically portraying the struggles and triumphs of our armed forces personnel has garnered widespread recognition. During her engaging conversation with Lieutenant Shivangi Singh, Kangana illuminated the tremendous respect and admiration she holds for the valiant individuals who defend our nation's borders.

This interview provided compelling evidence of why Kangana Ranaut was the ideal choice to bring the 'Tejas' story to life on the silver screen. The actress expressed, " We have made a film called 'Tejas' that explores the emotional journey of a soldier stationed at the borders, delving into the psyche of an Indian soldier and the impact of discussions on their morale. When you speak disparagingly about our soldiers, questioning their dedication and even refusing to stand for the national anthem, it not only disheartens them but also reflects a lack of responsibility. Our soldiers exhibit immense courage and valor while facing adversaries, yet they are sometimes unjustly criticized. This film aims to shed light on the unfounded accusations and irresponsible statements made against our armed forces. Before making such allegations, it is crucial to understand the gravity of the situation and the sacrifices our soldiers make. 'Tejas' unveils the truth behind such incidents and why it is imperative to refrain from baseless comments. Discover the reality on October 27th."

Recently, the highly anticipated trailer of 'Tejas' was unveiled, capturing the hearts and imaginations of audiences nationwide. The trailer has achieved a remarkable 30+ million views and is receiving widespread praise and admiration. The high-intensity action sequences, Kangana's compelling performance, and the film's patriotic fervor have resonated deeply with viewers, solidifying 'Tejas' as one of the most eagerly awaited releases of the year.

Produced by RSVP, 'Tejas' features Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on October 27th, 2023.

