The Emmy-winning comedy 'Ted Lasso' is returning for its fourth season. Apple TV released a new teaser and first-look image, confirming the show will premiere on August 5. The new season will see Ted coaching a women's football team.

Bringing an end to the long wait, the Emmy-winning comedy 'Ted Lasso' is ready to step back on the pitch! The hit Apple TV series has unveiled a brand new teaser along with a first-look image, leaving fans highly excited. The makers also announced the show's release date. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Ted Lasso' Season 4 Teaser and Cast

The teaser opens to show Ted (Jason Sudeikis) getting back into action in London, with the Richmond women also joining the picture. It also offers a glimpse at the returning as well as the new cast. While Hannah Waddingham, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt and Jeremy Swift are set to reprise their roles from the previous seasons, new additions include Tanya Reynolds, Jude Mack, Faye Marsay, Rex Hayes, Aisling Sharkey, Abbie Hern and Grant Feely.

New Season Plot Details

"Ted returns to Richmond, taking on his biggest challenge yet: coaching a second division women's football team. Throughout the course of the season, Ted and the team learn to leap before they look, taking chances they never thought they would," reads the official synopsis, as per Deadline.

Production and Release Information

For Season 4, Jack Burditt comes as executive producer alongside Sudeikis, Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jane Becker, Jamie Lee, and Bill Wrubel.

'Ted Lasso', which premiered in August 2020, concluded its third season in May 2023. It was only in 2025 that the show was renewned for a fourth season. Over the years, the show received much love from the audience, even winning 13 Emmys and two Golden Globes. Meanwhile, 'Ted Lasso Season 4' is set to premiere on August 5, with fresh episodes to air every Wednesday through October 7. (ANI)