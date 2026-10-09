Taylor Swift is set to perform at the Academy Museum Gala on October 17 in Los Angeles. The event is a fundraiser, and fans are anticipating she will perform her 'Toy Story 5' single, which could lead to her first Oscar nomination.

Pop sensation Taylor Swift is set to perform at the upcoming Academy Museum Gala, reported Variety. The event is scheduled to take place on October 17. It is set to serve as a fundraiser and will take place at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

While details are still under wraps, the fans are expecting Taylor to perform “I Knew It, I Knew You,” her “Toy Story 5” single that could earn the singer-songwriter her first Oscar nomination. “Taylor is an extraordinary talent whose work resonates around the world. We are thrilled to welcome her to this year’s gala and look forward to her performance to close a wonderful evening of honouring three extraordinary filmmakers and supporting the Academy Museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema,” said Amy Homma, director and President of the Academy Museum and Academy Collection.

Gala to Honour Theron, Domingo, and Carpenter

As previously announced, Charlize Theron will be honoured at the gala with the Icon Award. Colman Domingo will receive the Vantage Award, and John Carpenter will be presented with the Luminary Award.

According to the outlet, Swift most recently made an appearance at the MTV VMAs, where she was presented with the inaugural Artist-Director Award. She also premiered her “Patient Zero” music video, which she directed and stars Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell.

About the Academy Museum Gala

Presented by Rolex, the star-studded Academy Museum Gala raises vital support for the museum’s exhibitions, screenings and educational programming. The Academy Museum Gala advances the museum’s mission to celebrate and preserve cinema. Through the generosity of gala donors, proceeds from the evening will help ensure the museum continues to present world-class exhibitions, support educational opportunities, offer dynamic public screenings and remain accessible to visitors of all ages. Gala honorees directly champion the museum’s mission by participating in public programming around the event.

Event Co-Chairs and Host Committee

The gala is co-chaired by Robert Rodriguez, Steven Spielberg and Kate Capshaw. The host committee includes Jessica Alba, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann, Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman, Jon M. Chu, Kirsten Dunst, Nicholas Galitzine, Ludwig and Serena Göransson, Regina Hall, Kate Hudson, Jessica Lange, Greta Lee, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen, Rami Malek, Demi Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Prince-Bythewood, Questlove, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, Bird Runningwater and Teyana Taylor.