Actor Hiten Kumar expressed gratitude as Bollywood celebrities, including Ayushmann Khurrana and Janhvi Kapoor, showered praise on the Gujarati film Ruff & Tuff Kanya!, marking a rare and successful cross-industry appreciation for the comedy.

Gujarati Film Ruff & Tuff Kanya! Gains Support From Hindi Fraternity

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 23 (ANI): Gujarati actor Hiten Kumar has expressed gratitude to the Hindi film fraternity for extending support to his latest film 'Ruff & Tuff Kanya!', which has received appreciation and shoutouts from several Bollywood celebrities, filmmakers and members of the Gujarati entertainment industry.

The Gujarati family entertainer has witnessed an encouraging response from the film fraternity, with prominent personalities taking to social media to congratulate the team and urge audiences to watch the film in theatres. Expressing his gratitude, Hiten Kumar said the response from Bollywood was particularly special for the team, as the Gujarati comedy has found appreciation beyond its regional audience.

"I'm overwhelmed with the love that Bollywood has given to our film 'Ruff & Tuff Kanya!'. To witness that our Gujarati comedy has broken out and is entertaining audiences is a lovely feeling! The entire team of 'Ruff & Tuff Kanya' is deeply thankful to the Hindi film fraternity for rooting for a film that we have made with a lot of heart, and we hope the film will entertain everyone across the country in the days to come," he said in a statement.

Describing the response as rare and unprecedented, the actor said the team was proud to see a Gujarati film receiving such widespread encouragement from the Hindi film industry. "What is happening with 'Ruff & Tuff Kanya!' is very rare and unprecedented and we couldn't be prouder that a Gujarati film is getting so much love!" he added.

Among those who have extended their wishes to the film are Sharvari, Ayushmann Khurrana, Imtiaz Ali, Hansal Mehta, Anupam Kher, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Aditi Rao Hydari and Malaika Arora. Other personalities from the entertainment industry, including Maniesh Paul, Himesh Reshammiya, Rakul Preet Singh, Tahira Kashyap, Mukesh Chhabra, Ram Madhvani, Jackky Bhagnani, Monisha Advani, Pragya Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Nitanshi Goel, Abhay Verma and Ravi Dubey, have also cheered for the film.

Aditi Rao Hydari congratulated the team, saying, "From a super opening to a super success! Gujarati comedies for the win! Congratulations! To many more wins." Malaika Arora also extended her wishes, saying, "This is so awesome. Congratulations Birla Studios on your maiden Gujarati production." Rakul Preet Singh shared her best wishes for Ananya Birla, saying, "All the best Ananya Birla. Hearing great things about the film... congratulations and good luck to the entire team." Sharvari praised Ananya Birla's passion for producing stories and described 'Ruff & Tuff Kanya!' as a "laugh riot", while Sonam Kapoor expressed her fondness for Gujarati comedies and wished Ananya Birla success on her first Gujarati film.

The film has also received encouragement from prominent members of the Gujarati entertainment fraternity, including Pratik Gandhi, Vishal Jethwa, Manoj Joshi, Helly Shah, Janki Bodiwala, Yash Soni, Aarohi Patel, Malhar Thakkar and JD Majethia, among others.

Directed by Yash Vaishnav, ''Ruff & Tuff Kanya!' stars Hiten Kumaar, Ravi Gohil, Yukti Randeriya and Niilam Paanchal. The story revolves around Shiv Pandit (Hiten Kumaar), an overprotective father who struggles to accept that his daughter Chhavi is ready to get married, as per the press release. In an attempt to test his prospective son-in-law, Shiv moves into the young man's house for 30 days, setting off a humorous clash between two equally stubborn Gujarati families. The film explores familiar family dynamics through Gujarati humour, the playful friction between a father-in-law and son-in-law, and a series of comic situations. Presented by Birla Studios and produced by Big Box Series Production, the film marks the maiden Gujarati film production of Ananya Birla-owned Birla Studios. (ANI)