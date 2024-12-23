Taylor Swift meets young fan in Children's Mercy Hospital with special Christmas gift

Taylor Swift spread holiday pleasure to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City by surprising a young fan, Naya, with a unique Christmas present. The singer sent Naya the same clothes she wore during her visit, along with a sweet handwritten message.

When visiting Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Taylor Swift recently shocked a teenage admirer. She spent the day giving holiday happiness to young patients before surprising the child with a unique present, a video of which is circulating online.

During Taylor's visit, she recounted a light-hearted moment when an adolescent girl called Naya commended Swift's dress as "tea," which she explained was a wonderful complement. Swift grinned and said, "You made my day with that." However, Taylor Swift later brought Naya a unique gift: the exact clothing she wore during her hospital stay.

Also Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to Squid Game 2: OTT releases last week of December

Taylor Swift presenteou uma das pacientes do Children's Mercy Hospital com a MESMA ROUPA que ela usou no dia da visita!



Na ocasião, Naya contou para Taylor que tinha adorado a sua roupa. 🥺



pic.twitter.com/GDTcoWAUsU — Taylor Swift Brasil (@taylorswiftbr) December 22, 2024

On Sunday, Naya posted a video of the lovely Christmas present she received from the pop superstar. The present was Swift's exact tartan dress from their encounter, a $4,500 Miu Miu combination that included a $2,250 pleated skirt and a matching $2,250 button-down top.

Naya shared the video on her TikTok account, captioned, "She is soo amazing, I'm soo blessed, I love you Tay Swizzle, you're literally the best," and showed herself opening the present. In addition, Taylor sent Naya a handwritten message that read: "When you questioned where I got it, I purposefully didn't tell you because I had a plan. I picked up a few things for you that I hope you enjoy. Ha. Merry Christmas! "Love, Taylor."

Taylor Swift is known for being kind to her fans. In 2019, she sent $10,000 to a teenager with stage 4 cancer and sent $5,000 to a Canadian fan suffering from tuition.

Also Read: Radhika Apte to Deepika Padukone: 7 Actresses' baby bump photoshoot

Fresh off her record-breaking Eras Tour, 2024 was a big year for Swift. She has been one of the most streamed musicians for the second year in a row. According to Spotify, Taylor Swift has over 26.6 billion streams, leading the top five alongside The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish. Her freshly released album, The Tortured Poets Department, which debuted during the Eras Tour, was the most-streamed of the year.

Latest Videos