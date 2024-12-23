Entertainment
Sharad Kelkar's web series will stream on Jio Cinema on December 27th.
Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will release on OTT on December 27th after its theatrical run.
The second season of the popular 'Squid Game' will release on Netflix on December 26th.
Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' will stream on Prime Video on December 27th.
'Soorgaavaasal' will release on Netflix on December 27th, 2024.
'Khoj: Beyond the Shadows' will stream on Zee5 on December 27th.
