Entertainment

Films and Series Streaming on OTT in the Last Week of 2024

Doctors

Sharad Kelkar's web series will stream on Jio Cinema on December 27th.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' will release on OTT on December 27th after its theatrical run.

Squid Game 2

The second season of the popular 'Squid Game' will release on Netflix on December 26th.

Singham Again

Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' will stream on Prime Video on December 27th.

Soorgaavaasal

'Soorgaavaasal' will release on Netflix on December 27th, 2024.

Khoj: Beyond the Shadows

'Khoj: Beyond the Shadows' will stream on Zee5 on December 27th.

Pushpa 2 to Stree 2: Top 5 Highest grossing Hindi films of 2024

Radhika Apte to Deepika Padukone: 7 Actresses' baby bump photoshoot

Salman Khan feared working with THIS top actress

Kapoors to Bachchans: 8 most popular Bollywood film families