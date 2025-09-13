Taylor Swift may testify in Blake Lively’s legal battle with Justin Baldoni over alleged misconduct on the set of It Ends With Us, as tensions rise and their longtime friendship reportedly falls apart.

Singer Taylor Swift has finally agreed to provide evidence in close friend Blake Lively's ongoing legal battle against Justin Baldoni. According to Page Six, Swift will be deposed only if Lively's legal team can convince a judge to extend the deadline for the testimony.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The singer is likely to be asked about any discussions with the actor about the conditions on the sets of 'It Ends With Us'. Prior to this, Baldoni's team obtained the court's permission to access the messages between Lively and Swift.

The 'Jane the Virgin' alum's lawyer had denied Judge Lewis J Liman about requesting "a blanket thirty-day extension of the discovery cut-off date," further claiming, "Wayfarer Parties requested an agreement solely to take the deposition of Taylor Swift during the week of October 20-25 due to Ms. Swift's preexisting professional obligations."

As per reports, the longtime friendship between Taylor Swift and Blake Lively had hit rock bottom since the singer was dragged into Lively's much-publicised legal feud with her 'It Ends With Us' co-star and director, Justin Baldoni.

Lively also refrained from congratulating Swift on her engagement with Travis Kelce.

The singer's name had come up multiple times during Lively's legal war, with Baldoni's legal team even alleging that Swift had pressured him to accept the changes made by the actor in the film.

In response to Baldoni's subpoena, Swift's team claimed that it was "designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Another source close to the development revealed that the singer was "really hurt" after being implicated in the matter. "Their friendship has halted. Taylor wants no part in this drama," the source told People.

Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment and retaliation, alleging that the makers launched a smear campaign against her after she complained about the conditions on the film's set. (ANI)

