Taylor Swift dedicated a new song, Wood, from her latest album to fiancé Travis Kelce. As the couple prepares for a “huge” wedding, Travis praised her music and their growing love story.

Taylor Swift never shies away from weaving her personal life into her music, and her latest album The Life of a Showgirl is no exception. One song, titled Wood, is reportedly dedicated to her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce, according to E! News. The couple, who got engaged in August after two years of dating, continue to share sweet moments publicly while preparing for their big day.

Travis Kelce Praises Taylor’s New Album

In a teaser clip from their upcoming podcast New Heights, Travis Kelce and his brother Jason discussed Taylor’s latest work. Jason asked Travis for his thoughts on Wood, and Travis responded enthusiastically. “It’s been so fun to see everybody’s reactions. We’ve had an absolute blast,” he said. He also praised Taylor’s press tour and performances, calling the album “absolutely amazing.” Travis’s supportive words highlight the strong bond between the couple as Taylor promotes her 12th studio album.

Taylor’s “Huge” Wedding Plans Revealed

During a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Taylor opened up about her wedding plans with Travis. She described the event as “huge,” joking that she needs a big celebration to avoid missing anyone from their guest list. Taylor expressed excitement about planning the wedding after wrapping up her album promotion. She added that smaller weddings can be stressful due to the need to evaluate which relationships deserve an invite, but she’s determined to avoid that hassle by inviting everyone.

A Love Story in the Spotlight

Taylor and Travis announced their engagement on August 26 with heartfelt Instagram posts showing off their romance and Taylor’s dazzling diamond ring. The singer affectionately called herself “your English teacher” and Travis “your gym teacher,” sharing a glimpse into their sweet dynamic. Fans eagerly await their upcoming nuptials as the couple balances love and career under the spotlight.

