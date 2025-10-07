Taylor Swift's new album, "The Life of a Showgirl," features a duet with Sabrina Carpenter. The album received social media support from Blake Lively, Brittany Mahomes, and Kylie Kelce.

Bengaluru (India): Pop superstar Taylor Swift has reportedly expressed her admiration towards Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, praising the work of emerging talents Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor as well as performances by veteran actors Benicio Del Toro and Leonardo DiCaprio. "Chase Infiniti and Teyana Taylor—how are they going to split the Oscar? Benicio was so funny, and Leo was hilarious. We are so lucky to be alive at the same time as Paul Thomas Anderson,” she said. Hollywood's latest cinematic triumph marked the first collaboration between Leonardo DiCaprio and renowned director Paul Thomas Anderson, delivering what critics unanimously hailed as one of the year's most ambitious and rewarding films.

The film centered on Bob, portrayed by DiCaprio, whose frantic pursuit of his daughter Willa became an emotional journey of self-discovery. DiCaprio had previously expressed his enthusiasm for the project, calling himself "an obsessive fan" of Anderson's work since seeing Boogie Nights. Speaking about his decision to take on the role, the Oscar-winning actor explained, "His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last." The actor also revealed he was entering a new phase of his career, becoming more selective about his projects. "I'm slowing down a bit," DiCaprio shared, though he emphasized he wouldn't quit acting entirely. He admitted he couldn't say no to the opportunity to work with Anderson.

Taylor Swift's New Album Gets Support

Hollywood actor Blake Lively seemingly extended a quiet show of support to Taylor Swift amid reports of their distant friendship. Lively liked Swift’s Instagram post announcing the release of her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, which has been widely praised by fans and fellow celebrities. In her post, Swift shared her excitement about the new album, writing, “I can't tell you how proud I am to share this with you, an album that just feels so right. A forever thank you goes out to my mentors and friends, Max and Shellback, for helping me paint this self-portrait. If you thought the big show was wild, perhaps you should come and take a look behind the curtain.” Reports had emerged that Swift may provide testimony in Lively’s ongoing legal case against Justin Baldoni, should Lively’s team secure a judge-approved extension for her deposition.

Fans have also speculated that Swift’s song “Cancelled”, the 10th track on the album, subtly references her friendship with Lively. Lyrics such as, “I like 'em cloaked in Gucci and in scandal / Like my whiskey sour / And poison thorny flowers. Welcome to my underworld / Where it gets quite dark / At least you know exactly who your friends are,” have led fans to connect the song to her circle of trusted friends, including Lively. Alongside Lively, friends Brittany Mahomes and Kylie Kelce also celebrated Swift’s album on social media. The Life of a Showgirl is now available for streaming.

The album features a collaboration with pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter on the title track. Sabrina shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, posting a photo of herself with Swift at the 2025 Grammy Awards while the new duet played in the background. Swift explained her choice of Sabrina for the duet, “She’s so smart and perfect for this role. The last song wraps up the story of the album, and Sabrina was the right person to bring it to life.”

