Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh recounted his first visit to the renowned RK Studios in Mumbai, where he met the late legendary Bollywood icon Raj Kapoor, who took him on a tour of the sets. In an interview with ANI, Taran Adarsh took a trip down memory lane to remember his first interaction with Raj Kapoor. "It was my first trip to RK Studios. And my father had said, if you want to build contacts, go visit studios. I was the second generation. So it was my first trip. I took a bus from Bandra to Chembur, RK Studios. When I reached there, I went to the studio. Nobody stopped me. Outside, a man was standing with a black umbrella. In the sun, a man was sitting in a kurta pyjama, and that was Raj Kapoor, sir. My first trip and my first meeting with Raj Kapoor sahab and he was sitting there," said Taran Adarsh.

A Hospitable Welcome

Further, Adarsh recalled that the legendary actor offered him lunch at their first meeting. "I gathered my courage and went to him and said, 'I am Adarsh (B.K. Adarsh) ji's son. I have come to meet you. This is the first time I have come to RK. He said, 'baitho baitho', " Taran added, "it was lunch break, and he (Raj Kapoor) asked 'khana khaya'"

An Exclusive Set Tour

Raj Kapoor further invited Taran Adarsh to tour the sets of 'Prem Rog'. The actor showcased the production of the song 'Yeh Galiyaan, Yeh Chowbara' He further shared, "You know, in today's day and age, people don't even share their photographs of the film ki look reveal ho jaayyega ya actor ka character bahar aa jayega public domain mein before the film is out (Or the actor's character will come out in the public domain before the film is out). He took me inside the RK studios. He showed me the entire set. I said, What are you shooting? And he said, I'm shooting a song, which, later I realised, was Yeh Galiyaan, Yeh Chowabara, the track from the film 'Prem Rog'."

About 'Prem Rog'

'Prem Rog', directed and produced by Raj Kapoor, stars Rishi Kapoor in the lead, portraying a man who falls in love with a widow played by Padmini Kolhapure. The screenplay, written by Jainendra Jain and Kamna Chandra, brings out the social challenges and prejudices surrounding widow remarriage in traditional Indian society.