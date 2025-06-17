Ahead of the critical G7 Summit meeting in Canada, leaders of the forum have issued a statement on the ongoing conflict in West Asia, reiterating their commitment to peace while endorsing Israel's right to defend itself.

"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," the statement read.

The G7 nations also labelled Iran as the principal source of instability and terror in the region.

Iran principal source of terror: G7 statement

"Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror. We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon. We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza. We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the G7 leaders' statement read.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has left the G7 summit early, indicating that he is trying to strike a deal with Iran to end the conflict. French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters at the G7 summit that Trump has made an offer for a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, CNN reported.

"There is an offer that has been made, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions," Macron told reporters.

"If the United States of America can achieve a ceasefire, it is a very good thing and France will support it, and we wish for it," Macron added.

Evacuate Iran immediately: Trump

Earlier, Trump posted on Truth Social, urging people to evacuate Iran and strongly advocating the case for Iran not to have a nuclear weapon.

"Iran should have signed the 'deal" I told them to sign. What a shame, and a waste of human life. Simply stated, Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. I have said it over and over again! Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran!" he posted

"America First means many great things, including the fact that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon. Make America great again, he said in another post

The Israel-Iran conflict is in its fifth day, with both sides trading missile strikes. Civilians in key areas face waves of attacks. According to a CNN report, in Iran, at least 224 people have been killed since hostilities began. In Israel, 24 people have been killed.