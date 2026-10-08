Actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, sharing her first response through an Instagram Story video. Patekar, 75, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa.

Actor Tanushree Dutta has reacted to the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar, sharing her first response through an Instagram Story video. Patekar, 75, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home in Goa. Dutta began her video by acknowledging the news, saying, “Maine suna hai. I have heard the news.” She then said she was trying to focus on a previously scheduled professional commitment in Lucknow.

“Today is my work day. I am going to Lucknow for an event and I want to focus on that,” Dutta said.

She added, “What an odd day for all this to happen, because I am doing a very big event in Lucknow and it was pretty important for me. I had my entire day planned out. I wanted to do all these lives and content. And now I’m worried that in the evening, that’s all the media is going to be interested in is evil dead. So, I will give my reaction once I figure out what kind of reaction I should have. So, definitely condolences to the family but...” and her video cut off midway.

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Tanushree Dutta's #MeToo allegations against Nana Patekar

Tanushree Dutta had publicly accused Nana Patekar of inappropriate behaviour on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss in 2008. Dutta said she had been hired to perform a solo dance number but alleged that Patekar announced he would perform an intimate step with her, despite it not being part of her contract.

Dutta alleged that Patekar put an arm around her, grabbed her by the arms and pushed her around, leaving her deeply uncomfortable. She also claimed that he remained on the set despite the song being intended for a single actor.

The actor also alleged that a co-star had behaved inappropriately with her during the same period. A decade later, amid India's #MeToo movement in 2018, she publicly named Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and others.

Dutta described herself as one of the first people in India's media and entertainment industry to speak publicly about such alleged misconduct. She later expressed disappointment that she received little support during the #MeToo movement, arguing that the campaign would have limited impact in India unless prominent celebrities spoke out against the alleged wrongdoing she had faced.

Patekar denied the allegations. In June 2019, Mumbai Police filed a closure report giving him a clean chit. In March 2025, a Mumbai magistrate court disposed of the case, citing a delay of more than 10 years in the filing of the FIR. The court did not adjudicate on the truth of Dutta's allegations.

Dutta's claims of harassment and fear

Dutta has continued to speak about the difficulties she says she faced following the controversy. In 2022, she alleged that she was being harassed and targeted by what she described as the "Bollywood mafia" and claimed that she was being followed.

The same year, she spoke about a serious car accident during a trip to Ujjain, saying she narrowly escaped suffering broken bones. She also alleged that a maid had been planted in her home and that she gradually became unwell. In subsequent claims, Dutta alleged that her car brakes had been tampered with and that her food had been poisoned.

She further claimed that her acting career was deliberately blocked after she returned to India in 2020. Her last film appearance was in Apartment, released in 2010.

In an emotional Instagram video in 2025, Dutta alleged that she had been facing harassment at home since 2018. She said her health had deteriorated to the point where she was unable to work or even hire domestic help. Her post carried the warning, “Do something before it’s too late.”

Dutta said police had advised her to file a formal complaint, after which she planned to approach authorities again with the help of her lawyer. She cited her previous experiences with law enforcement as one of the reasons for her hesitation and said the prolonged ordeal had taken a serious toll on her health.

Speaking to Gulf News, Dutta said, “I don’t fear death,” while reflecting on the experiences she claimed to have endured over the years.

Nana Patekar dies At 75

According to news agency ANI, Patekar was declared dead at 5:20 am local time. Dr Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital said doctors performed CPR for 45 minutes but were unable to revive the actor. A medico-legal case has been registered and an autopsy is expected to follow. Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, was in Pune when the news broke and subsequently left for Goa.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, Nana Patekar built a formidable reputation through his intense performances, powerful dialogue delivery and memorable screen presence. The actor was a three-time National Film Award winner.

His acclaimed filmography includes Parinda, Krantiveer, Natsamrat, Wajood and Ab Tak Chhappan. He also won widespread popularity for his portrayal of the warm-hearted gangster Uday Shetty in the 2007 comedy Welcome.