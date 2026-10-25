Congress leader Shama Mohamed and CM VD Satheesan condemned a vlogger for spreading communal hatred against Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi, confirming that an FIR has been filed against the individual to protect Kerala's communal harmony.

Congress Condemns Communal Allegations Against Kochi Cafe

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed condemned the alleged communal remarks made by a vlogger, Amrit Singh Darren, about Kashi Art Cafe in Fort Kochi. She refuted the comments by describing Keralam as a "secure and secular" state. In an Instagram video, Darren claimed that the cafe, named after Kashi, a Hindu religious site, served beef despite being situated in a predominantly Muslim locality. He further alleged that a silver statue of Muhammad Ali Jinnah had been placed alongside a statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the cafe.

State Stance on Communal Harmony

On the case against YouTuber Amrit Singh Darren over his video featuring communal remarks, Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed asserted that Keralam remains secure and secular despite the presence of over 4,000 RSS shakhas, emphasising religious harmony among communities. While talking to ANI, Shama said, "I want to make one thing very clear: Kerala is very secure and secular. Just like the CM VD Satheesan has said, and our Home Minister, Ramesh Chennithala, has also reiterated, none of these goons or BJP bucks can come and change things there. Let us remember one very important factor: Kerala has more than 4,000 shakhas, and still, we are very secular. We believe in every religion; every community lives there, and we don't have issues. Initially, the RSS used to put beef in temples and say Muslims did it. Even then, we never had riots in Kerala. "

Defending Kashi Art Cafe

Defending Kashi Art Cafe, Shama criticised the allegations made against it, saying that an FIR had been filed against the vlogger, and warned that such actions would not be tolerated. "Now, there is a guy who comes and talks about a cafe called Kashi. Kashi is a Japanese name, and this cafe was started by a Malayali and his American wife 30 years ago. It's an artistic place. He comes and talks about some rubbish, some Muslims, and everything. Let me make it very clear that Kerala is not going to take this. An FIR has been filed against him. We will imprison such people. We will not take any of this anymore," added Shama.

CM VD Satheesan's Response

Earlier, Keralam CM VD Satheesan expressed his displeasure with the vlogger's remarks on Kashi Fort Cafe, calling it an attempt to spread "communal hatred" in the state. "Keralam stands united. Communal hatred has no place here. The recent Instagram video by a vlogger from outside the state, attempting to spread misinformation about Fort Kochi, portray our state in a negative light, and divide communities, is unacceptable. A case has been registered, and the law will take its course. The UDF government remains committed to communal harmony and justice without fear or favour. A New Era for God's Own Country. No room for hate. We will not allow anyone to even lay a finger on our communal harmony," wrote VD Satheesan on his X handle. (ANI)

The investigation is currently underway. (ANI)