Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away today at 75. His death brings back memories of the alleged dramatic confrontation between Manisha Koirala and Ayesha Jhulka over Patekar, a widely discussed chapter of his life.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, born Vishwanath Patekar, died today, October 8, 2026. He was 75. Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his Goa home. His death immediately pulls focus back to a dramatic chapter from his personal life: his much-discussed relationships with actresses Manisha Koirala and Ayesha Jhulka.

The alleged confrontation between Koirala and Jhulka, in particular, intrigued Bollywood for decades. That story became part of his enduring, complex legacy.

The Alleged Confrontation

That now-infamous line — and its shorter version, 'Get Off My Man!' — reportedly exploded from Manisha Koirala during a heated 1990s encounter. Reports from that era claimed a tumultuous love triangle involving Patekar, Koirala, and Jhulka. Accounts alleged Koirala found Patekar in a compromising situation with Jhulka. Koirala ended her relationship with Patekar after that discovery.

The phrase became an instant, dramatic soundbite. Media outlets quoted it widely, cementing its place in the scandal's narrative. Koirala's raw emotion, coupled with the sensational alleged discovery, ultimately severed her ties with Patekar. The incident left its mark on how the public viewed all three.

Ayesha Jhulka's Perspective

Ayesha Jhulka, however, always denied any romantic involvement with Nana Patekar that led to his breakup with Manisha Koirala. In interviews, Jhulka stated her association with Patekar was strictly professional. They had done a photoshoot and a play together, she said. Rumours of a link-up, she maintained, were unfounded.

"I had nothing to do with (Manisha leaving Nana)," Jhulka stressed. She aimed her denials squarely at the dramatic narrative, especially the much-hyped confrontation. She explained that tabloids often linked her with male co-stars. Many of those relationships, she noted, were purely platonic. Public fascination with the alleged incident, she implied, was either exaggerated or misrepresented.

Patekar's Relationships and Their Endings

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala reportedly began their relationship in the mid-1990s. They worked together on films like Agni Sakshi and Khamoshi: The Musical. At the time, Patekar was married to Neelakanti, but they lived separately. Their affair quickly became public knowledge. Koirala's neighbours often saw Patekar visiting her residence.

The relationship, however, hit roadblocks. Patekar's alleged possessiveness and temper caused problems. After his breakup with Manisha Koirala, Patekar reportedly continued a relationship with Ayesha Jhulka for a time. That relationship also eventually ended. They again blamed Patekar's temperament for their parting. These personal sagas often bled into his professional life, creating the complex image he projected.

Public Memory and Enduring Speculation

Decades have passed. Yet, the alleged love triangle and the dramatic confrontation — particularly 'Get Off My Man!' — remain etched in public memory. This incident, full of sensational elements, was more than mere gossip. It became a prominent part of Bollywood lore. Discussions about celebrity relationships and stars' personal lives often resurface it.

The narrative, factual or exaggerated by tabloids, added a layer of dramatic intrigue to the careers of Patekar, Koirala, and Jhulka. It shaped public perception long after the events happened. The vivid imagery and sharp dialogue attributed to the incident ensured its longevity in the collective consciousness. It showed how personal dramas can overshadow professional achievements, becoming an indelible part of a celebrity's legacy.

Today, October 8, 2026, Nana Patekar's passing marks the end of an era for Indian cinema. His legacy includes powerful performances, yes, but also the enduring tales of his complex personal life. Pune will host his cremation with state honors later today.