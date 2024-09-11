Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil star Simbu donates Rs 6 Lakh to CM relief funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

    Celebrities have been pouring financial aid to help the two Telugu-speaking states. Tamil star Silambarasan aka Simbu announced a contribution of Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Ministers’ Relief Funds.

    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 5:16 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

    Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have recently suffered significant damage due to torrential rainfall and flash floods. This caused havoc in the two states, leaving many people distressed and forced from their homes due to water damage. Amid this disaster, actors have supported the governments and demonstrated their solidarity by giving to the relief effort. One such performer is Tamil actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu.

    Celebrities have donated money to support the two Telugu-speaking states. Simbu pledged Rs 6 lakh to the Chief Ministers' Relief Funds of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. 

    This made him the first Tamil actor to express support for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. His selfless deed highlighted that language barriers and geographical differences are irrelevant regarding compassion and assisting people in need. His admirers have also expressed gratitude for his generous contribution to the cause. By giving, he conveyed his sincere sadness for the people's losses due to the floods and wished that everyone would recover swiftly from the calamity.

    Jr NTR, a Telugu industry star, was the first to gift Rs 50 lakh each to the two states, for a total of Rs 1 crore. Following his lead, numerous other celebrities, directors, and producers declared their donations. Apart from him, Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Vishwak Sen, Jr. NTR, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, and Prabhas have previously contributed to the cause. Ananya Nagalla, an actor, said that she has contributed Rs 2.5 lakh to the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Chief Minister's Relief Funds, respectively. Actor Pawan Kalyan gave Rs 1 crore, while Mahesh Babu and megastar Chiranjeevi both contributed Rs 50 lakh for the two states. In the midst of turmoil, the Tamil industry has faced criticism for failing to contribute or even respond to the crisis.

    Simbu's most recent film appearance was Pathu Thala, directed by Obeli Krishna. He will play a key part in Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life and Desingh Periyasamy's next film, tentatively titled STR 48.

