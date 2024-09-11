Malaika Arora Father Suicide: Celebs who passed away in similar way

Entertainment
Malaika Arora's father, Anil Sharma, tragically died by suicide, jumping from the seventh floor of his building. The reason behind this extreme step remains unknown.
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide in 2020. His body was found in his Mumbai residence.
Jiah Khan also died by suicide in her Juhu apartment in Mumbai.
Popular Bollywood actress Divya Bharti died after falling from the balcony of her house. It is widely believed that she died by suicide.
TV actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on the sets of her TV show.
Aaditiya Singh Rajput's body was found in the bathroom of his house. No suicide note was recovered.
Kushal Punjabi's name is also included in this list. However, the reason behind his suicide has not been revealed.