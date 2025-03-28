Meta Rolls Out ‘Friends Tab’ For Nostalgic Facebook Vibes, But Retail Traders Are Busy Watching Broader Market Trends

Read Full Article

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) announced a new feature rollout with an eye on bringing back the “OG” Facebook experiences.

In a blog post, the Facebook parent said on Thursday that the revamped Facebook Friends tab will make it easier to connect with friends.

The new tab introduced in the U.S. and Canada on Thursday will show content from a user’s Facebook friends, such as stories, reels, posts, birthdays and friend requests. This tab was formerly used to view friend requests and people a user may know.

The company said the Friends tab will be available initially through the navigation bar on a user’s home Feed and can always be accessed in the Bookmarks section of the app.

“Social media should feel social. In that spirit, we’ll be adding more fun, simple experiences to help you connect and share on Facebook throughout the year,” the Mark Zuckerberg-led company said.

On the fourth-quarter earnings call, the Meta CEO said, “I'm excited this year to get back to some OG Facebook.” He said it is one of the investment areas in 2025 and some of the planned rollouts will help Facebook get to how it was originally used.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Meta stock turned to ‘neutral’ (51/100) from the ‘bullish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. The message volume dropped off to ‘normal’ levels.

META sentiment and message volume March 28, as of 2:15 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Most retail watchers on the Meta stream delved into the impact of macroeconomic and geopolitics on the stock.

A bearish user said Meta will likely go down to $200 as President Donald Trump’s tariffs will “crush the stock.”

Another user, who is bullish, remained cautious ahead of Friday’s inflation report.

Meta stock fell along with broader markets on Thursday, ending down 1.37% at $602.58.

The stock is up about 3% this year, although it is off its all-time high of $740.91, reached on Feb. 14. Meta is the only Magnificent Seven stock that is in the green this year.

The Koyfin-compiled consensus analysts’ price target for the stock is $765.07.

