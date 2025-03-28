Beat the Heat: 8 Fabrics for Women to Stay Cool This Summer

Lifestyle
Cotton is the best fabric for summer. It is light and comfortable. It easily absorbs sweat, is skin-friendly, and non-irritating. Choose organic or muslin cotton dresses.
Linen is a cool and stylish fabric. It quickly absorbs moisture and allows air to pass through, keeping the body cool. Wear loose linen suits, dresses, kurtas, or sarees in summer.
Rayon is a light and soft fabric that gives a silk-like look but is lightweight. It absorbs moisture. Buy a rayon kurta, top, or skirt for a trendy stylish outfit.
Chiffon is light and flowy, which gives a stylish look. Despite being synthetic, it is quite comfortable in summer. Choose a chiffon saree, kurta set, or gown.
Georgette fabric is the best option for a graceful and elegant look. It is the best option for party wear. You can make a summer dress, Anarkali suit, or lehenga from it.
Muslin is a super soft and breathable fabric that is very light and soft. It is the best option for summer. You can try anything from a muslin dupatta, kurta, or saree.
Khadi cotton is a natural fabric that keeps the body cool. It is skin-friendly and has antibacterial properties. It looks great in both ethnic and western styles.
Bamboo fabric is eco-friendly. It has antibacterial and anti-odor properties, which prevent sweat odor and infection. It's a great choice for staying fresh.
Avoid wearing fabrics like velvet, silk, denim, and crepe in summer. They are thick and can make you uncomfortable. Choose breathable options instead.
