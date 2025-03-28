Lifestyle
Radha - One who gives joy to Shri Krishna.
Ramya - This is a name of Radha Rani, which means beautiful, charming, lovely, attractive.
Radhika - Extremely loving and an idol of devotion.
Shyama - Dark-complexioned like Krishna.
Krishnapriya - Extremely dear to Shri Krishna.
Madhavi - Beloved of Madhav (Shri Krishna).
Shreeji - The mistress of wealth and grace.
Haripriya - Dear to Lord Shri Hari (Krishna).
Vallavi - Queen of the Gopa community.
Krishnavi - Extremely dear to Shri Krishna.
Vrinda Radha - Vrinda means holy basil and Goddess Radha
Rasika - One who experiences devotional essence.
Kishori - Always full of youth.
Swarupa - Embodiment of supreme bliss.
Raseshwari - The presiding deity of Rasleela.
Manjari - An idol of tenderness and sweetness.
Sureshwari - Worshipped by all the gods.
Madhuri - Full of sweetness.
Vrindani - Queen of Vrindavan.
Priyamvada - One whose speech is sweet and dear.
