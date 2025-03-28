Lifestyle

Your daughter will be dear to Krishna, give her these 20 Radha names

Radha - One who gives joy to Shri Krishna.

Ramya - This is a name of Radha Rani, which means beautiful, charming, lovely, attractive.

Radhika - Extremely loving and an idol of devotion.

Shyama - Dark-complexioned like Krishna.

Krishnapriya - Extremely dear to Shri Krishna.

Madhavi - Beloved of Madhav (Shri Krishna).

Shreeji - The mistress of wealth and grace.

Haripriya - Dear to Lord Shri Hari (Krishna).

Vallavi - Queen of the Gopa community.

Krishnavi - Extremely dear to Shri Krishna.

Vrinda Radha - Vrinda means holy basil and Goddess Radha

Rasika - One who experiences devotional essence.

Kishori - Always full of youth.

Swarupa - Embodiment of supreme bliss.

Raseshwari - The presiding deity of Rasleela.

Manjari - An idol of tenderness and sweetness.

Sureshwari - Worshipped by all the gods.

Madhuri - Full of sweetness.

Vrindani - Queen of Vrindavan.

Priyamvada - One whose speech is sweet and dear.

