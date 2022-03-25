Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why

    The Income Tax agency blocked Tamil actress Gautami's six bank accounts owing to a disagreement over the sale of agricultural land. Not just that Madras HC directs actress to pay 25% of capital gains tax

    Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Mar 25, 2022, 4:12 PM IST

    South actress Gautami was popular throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, she did many films with top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, and many more. 

    Since the last few days, she has been in the news because the Madras High Court has ordered the Income Tax (I-T) department to release the order attaching actor Gautami's six bank accounts if she pays 25% of the capital gains tax claim. The court also suspended the enforcement of an assessment order on the condition that the partial payment is completed within four weeks.

    Also Read: RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film

    Gautami must pay a capital gains tax of 25% in connection with a land dispute in Kottaiyur village in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur district. In addition, Justice M Dhandapani granted an interim judgement instructing the Income Tax Department to unlock her six blocked bank accounts once the appropriate sum was paid.

    She also fought back, claiming that she sold the house for Rs 4.10 crore rather than the Rs 11.17 crore reported by the government agency. Gautami further disclosed that she acknowledged earning Rs 34.88 Lakh in 2016-17 and paying Rs 9.14 Lakh in taxes and interest.

    Also Read: RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

    According to The Hindu, she also stated that her tax consultant's e-mail address was used for official interactions while submitting the forms until 2020, when he died due to COVID-19.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2022, 4:12 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Indian singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land' RBA

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

    RRR Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film RBA

    RRR: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's fan, died while watching SS Rajamouli's film

    We will end our lives Disha Salian parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish drb

    ‘We will end our lives...’ Disha Salian’s parents claim harassment by Narayan Rane and his son Nitish

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say RBA

    RRR flop or hit? Here's what SS Rajamouli's film box office opening and trade analysts have to say

    RRR Twitter Review Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamoauli for Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer drb

    RRR Twitter Review: Netizens give 5/5 to SS Rajamouli for Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath 2 point 0 here s the full list of 52 UP ministers gcw

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Here’s the full list of 52 UP ministers

    tennis A great test: Andy Murray gears up for Daniil Medvedev challenge at Miami Open snt

    A great test: Andy Murray gears up for Daniil Medvedev challenge at Miami Open

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber Indian singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land' RBA

    After Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber singer Daler Mehndi buy land on Metaverse, names it 'Balle Balle Land'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Schedule/fixtures, venues, match timings, where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022: Schedule, venues, match timings, where to watch

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 PM Modi to interact on April 1 to give exam career related tips gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: PM Modi to interact on April 1, to give exam, career-related tips

    Recent Videos

    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon
    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film's release; police deployed outside theatres (watch) - ycb

    RRR Review: Fans go berserk over film’s release; police deployed outside theatres (watch)

    Video Icon
    Watch Stage set for Yogi Adityanath s grand swearing in as UP CM gcw

    WATCH: Stage set for Yogi Adityanath's grand swearing-in as UP CM

    Video Icon
    Yogi Adityanath swearing in ceremony Prayers in temples for Maharaj

    Yogi Adityanath 2.0: Prayers in temples for 'Maharaj'

    Video Icon
    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar YCB

    RRR vs James: Kannada activists tear posters of RRR, allege insult to Puneeth Rajkumar

    Video Icon