Tamil actor Gautami's 6 bank accounts frozen; here's why

The Income Tax agency blocked Tamil actress Gautami's six bank accounts owing to a disagreement over the sale of agricultural land. Not just that Madras HC directs actress to pay 25% of capital gains tax

South actress Gautami was popular throughout the late 1980s and early 1990s, she did many films with top actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Vijayakanth, Sathyaraj, and many more.

Since the last few days, she has been in the news because the Madras High Court has ordered the Income Tax (I-T) department to release the order attaching actor Gautami's six bank accounts if she pays 25% of the capital gains tax claim. The court also suspended the enforcement of an assessment order on the condition that the partial payment is completed within four weeks.

Gautami must pay a capital gains tax of 25% in connection with a land dispute in Kottaiyur village in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur district. In addition, Justice M Dhandapani granted an interim judgement instructing the Income Tax Department to unlock her six blocked bank accounts once the appropriate sum was paid.

She also fought back, claiming that she sold the house for Rs 4.10 crore rather than the Rs 11.17 crore reported by the government agency. Gautami further disclosed that she acknowledged earning Rs 34.88 Lakh in 2016-17 and paying Rs 9.14 Lakh in taxes and interest.

According to The Hindu, she also stated that her tax consultant's e-mail address was used for official interactions while submitting the forms until 2020, when he died due to COVID-19.