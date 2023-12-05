Bigg Boss 17: 'Munawar Faruqui can win show', says Sunny Arya aka Tehelka

Who will win Bigg Boss 17? Sunny Arya expressed his view that Munawar Faruqui could win the show. He also mentioned the names of the top 5 finalists.

Munawar Faruqui, a gifted singer and comedian, has won viewers' hearts with his unrelenting devotion to honesty and true connection with his audience. His gaming is distinguished by candour and sincerity, which has earned him greater appreciation and popularity among fans.

Sunny Arya, also known as Tehelka, was evicted from the Big Boss 17 house in an unexpected turn of events. Munawar, according to the YouTuber, has a good chance of winning the reality programme. Sunny praised Munawar's great gameplay after his elimination, noting that he is doing incredibly well.

When questioned about a possible winner, "It could be Munawar. He is playing very well." He said that Munawar Faruqui has the potential to lift the winner's trophy of Bigg Boss season 17 as he is playing a decent game in the show.

Sunny Arya also weighed in on the top five finalists who will battle for the award. He should have included Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, or Mannara Chopra on his list. He said, "It could be Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Arun Mahashetty." It remains to be seen if Tehelka's forecast comes true or not.

Munawar Faruqui put himself in jeopardy after being nominated in Bigg Boss 17's eighth week. Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Anurag Dobhal, Khanzaadi, Sana Raees Khan, Arun Srikanth, and Abhishek Kumar have also been nominated.

Sunny Arya was ousted from the show last week, while no other contestants were eliminated. However, things will change this week since eight competitors have been nominated, and one of them may be eliminated on the Weekend Ka Vaar show.