One of DiCaprio’s most talked-about properties is his Malibu beachfront home, which he purchased in 2021 for about $13.75 million. The roughly 3,200-square-foot property has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, along with balconies, ocean views, a sauna and private beach access.

The home was later listed for $23 million, while a rental option was also offered at a reported $65,000 per month. The property’s interiors feature neutral tones, hardwood floors, walls of glass and high-end finishes.