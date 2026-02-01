India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, with actor Anupam Kher celebrating the win. Ishan Kishan's 77 helped India post 175. A disciplined bowling attack, led by Axar Patel, restricted Pakistan to 114, securing an emphatic victory.

Legendary actor Anupam Kher celebrated the victory of India against Pakistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup with a special post, expressing his joy and excitement. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a video in which he was seen witnessing the epic win of India, "Har Har Mahadev" Jai Bholenath #INDvsPAK" https://www.instagram.com/reel/DUyTXoEAoXL/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA== With the emphatic win over their arch-rivals in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash, India now leads 8-1.

Kishan's Masterclass Guides India to 175/7

Coming to the match, Pakistan won the toss and chose to field first. The masterclass knock by Ishan Kishan (77 off 40) and crucial knocks from skipper Suryakumar Yadav (32 in 29 balls, with three fours) and Shivam Dube (27 in 17 balls, with three fours and a six) took India to a competitive total of 175/7 on a tough pitch.

Ayub (3/25 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, while Shaheen Shah Afridi (1/31 in two overs), Usman Tariq (1/24 in four overs) and Agha (1/10 in two overs) were also among the wickets.

Pakistan Crumbles in 176-Run Chase

Pace Attack Delivers Early Blows

During the run-chase, Pakistan was off to a nightmarish start as Sahibzada Farhan fell for a four-ball duck to Hardik Pandya, with Rinku Singh getting a top-edge, removing him for a four-ball duck.

In the next over, Jasprit Bumrah trapped Saim Ayub lbw for just six, while he also removed skipper Salman Ali Agha for four. Pakistan was 13/3 in two overs.

Spinners Dominate Middle Overs

Babar Azam started off his innings slowly, while Usman Khan counter-attacked with two successive boundaries against Axar Patel in the fifth over. But the spin all-rounder had the last laugh, removing Babar for a seven-ball five, sinking Pakistan to 34/4.

At the end of 10 overs, Pakistan was 71/4, with Usman (43*) and Shadab (12*) unbeaten.

The partnership of 39 balls was broken by Axar as Ishan Kishan pulled off a brilliant stumping to remove Usman for 34-ball 44, with six fours and a six. Pakistan was five down at 73 in 10.4 overs.

Mohammed Nawaz (4) was caught by Shivam Dube, with Kuldeep getting the sixth wicket, and Pakistan's score was just 78 in 11.4 overs.

Pakistan's downfall got even worse as Shadab (14) got dismissed by Tilak Varma, with Dube plucking another catch. Pakistan was 78/7 in 12.1 overs.

Bowlers Seal Comprehensive Victory

Rinku's safe pair of hands gave Varun Chakravarthy his first wicket, removing Faheem Ashraf for a sluggish 14-ball 10. Pakistan sank to 97/8 in 15.3 overs and on the very next ball, Abrar Ahmed was trapped lbw for a golden duck. Pakistan was one wicket away from a humiliating loss.

Hardik completed the win by cleaning up Usman, bundling out Pakistan for 114 runs in 18 overs.

Axar Patel (2/29 in four overs) was the pick of the bowlers for India, with Hardik Pandya (2/16 in three overs), Jasprit Bumrah (2/17 in two overs) and Varun Chakaravarthy (2/17 in three overs) also being amongst the wickets. (ANI)