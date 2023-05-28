Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Here's all you need to know.

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 28, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Photos from their union continue to go viral. And now, we are looking for updates on their wedding! Reportedly, both Pari and Raghav are scouting for a wedding venue. The actress got spotted at a hotel in Udaipur on May 27.

    Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now eyeing a venue for their wedding. On Saturday, May 27, Parineeti arrived at The Leela Hotel in Udaipur.

    ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis

    According to sources from the entertainment news portal, Parineeti arrived at Udaipur airport at 9 am on Saturday. Apart from Leela, Parineeti also visited The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur for detailed insights into other possible destinations for her wedding in the City of Lakes. The duo is likely to get married in October.

    As per information from various news portals, Parineeti Chopra will leave for Jaipur, where she also be joined by her fiance Raghav Chaddha. Together, they would reportedly scout for other destinations for an unforgettable wedding.

    Parineeti, like her elder sister, Priyanka Chopra, is believed to be keen on a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Priyanka got hitched to Nick Jonas at a destination wedding in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

    Not just PeeCee and Nick, recent Bollywood weddings took place in Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur, three hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from the Ranthambore National Park. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

    ALSO READ: Why did Aishwarya Rai skip IIFA 2023? Is it because of Salman Khan? Know details

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 3:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads arb

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Seth Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here-ayh

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC vma

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC

    Athiya Shetty gives 'scathing' reaction after her, KL Rahul's video from strip club went viral vma

    Why are Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul trending on Google? Here's the reason

    IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners vma

    IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners

    Recent Stories

    Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament: NCP AJR

    'Maharashtra BJP will not call for ban on SRK's films after his tweet in favour of new Parliament': NCP

    Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leave social media fuming

    'Absolutely shameful...' Video of Delhi cops dragging medal-winning wrestlers leaves Twitterati fuming (WATCH)

    'Matter of Pride and Immense Pleasure'.. Prez Droupadi Murmu welcomes New Parliament building inauguration anr

    'Day of immense pride...' President Droupadi Murmu welcomes new Parliament inauguration

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads arb

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Seth Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here-ayh

    WWE Night of Champions 2023: Champion Rollins to Bloodline implosion - Check out the highlights here

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon