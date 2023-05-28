Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Here's all you need to know.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13 in Delhi. Photos from their union continue to go viral. And now, we are looking for updates on their wedding! Reportedly, both Pari and Raghav are scouting for a wedding venue. The actress got spotted at a hotel in Udaipur on May 27.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are now eyeing a venue for their wedding. On Saturday, May 27, Parineeti arrived at The Leela Hotel in Udaipur.

According to sources from the entertainment news portal, Parineeti arrived at Udaipur airport at 9 am on Saturday. Apart from Leela, Parineeti also visited The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur for detailed insights into other possible destinations for her wedding in the City of Lakes. The duo is likely to get married in October.

As per information from various news portals, Parineeti Chopra will leave for Jaipur, where she also be joined by her fiance Raghav Chaddha. Together, they would reportedly scout for other destinations for an unforgettable wedding.

Parineeti, like her elder sister, Priyanka Chopra, is believed to be keen on a destination wedding in Rajasthan. Priyanka got hitched to Nick Jonas at a destination wedding in Rajasthan's Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Not just PeeCee and Nick, recent Bollywood weddings took place in Rajasthan. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal married at Six Senses Fort Barwara hotel in Sawai Madhopur, three hour drive from Jaipur and a 30-minute drive from the Ranthambore National Park. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra tied the knot in Suryagarh Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

