'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' teaser OUT: Randeep Hooda starrer to hit screens on THIS date

Randeep Hooda's directorial debut, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar,' a biopic on V D Savarkar, releases on March 22, 2024. The film explores the Hindutva ideologue's life, sparking intrigue with the question, 'Traitor, Terrorist, or Hero?' Scheduled on Martyrs' Day, it aims to revisit history and shed light on a controversial figure in the Indian Independence Struggle

Actor Randeep Hooda made a significant announcement on Tuesday, revealing that the much-anticipated biopic 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is set to hit theaters on March 22, 2024, in both Hindi and Marathi languages. The film not only features Hooda in the lead role but also marks his directorial debut, adding an extra layer of excitement for fans and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Renowned for his compelling performances in movies such as 'Highway,' 'Sarbjit,' and 'Sultan,' Hooda took to the microblogging site X to share this exciting news. His post alluded to the intriguing nature of the film, posing a thought-provoking question that is sure to captivate audiences: 'Traitor, Terrorist, or Hero?'

The narrative of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' delves into the life of the Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, a pivotal figure in Indian history. The biopic promises to shed light on the contributions and complexities of this influential personality, whose legacy has been the subject of both celebration and controversy.

Scheduled for release on Martyrs' Day 2024, the film is poised to rewrite history by revisiting the stories of two heroes of the Indian Independence Struggle—one widely celebrated, and the other seemingly removed from historical narratives.