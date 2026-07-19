Director Yogesh Deshpande won the National Award for Best Screenplay (Adapted) for the Marathi film 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke.' He expressed gratitude to the jury and his team for the immense honour at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 19 (ANI): Director Yogesh Deshpande expressed his gratitude to the jury and the Ministry of Culture after winning the National Award for the Best Screenplay (Adapted) for the Marathi biographical film 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke.' 'Swargandharva Sudhir Phadke' is a 2024 Indian Marathi-language musical biographical film based on the life of Marathi Music director and singer Sudhir Phadke. While talking to ANI, "This is a huge award for me, for my career, for my family's happiness, and also for my company, Redefine Productions. I feel that being selected for screening out of 400 films is a truly immense honour. So, I am very happy and grateful. I am thankful to the jury and the Ministry of Culture and to all my technical crew and co-producers."

The film stars Sunil Barve, Adish Vaidya, Sharad Ponkshe, Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sagar Talashikar, Apoorva Modak and Avinash Narkar in the lead roles. The music of the movie was composed by Sudhir Phadke.

Other Major Winners at 72nd National Film Awards

The winners of the 72nd National Film Awards were announced on Saturday at the National Media Centre in New Delhi. Bollywood actor Yami Gautam won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for 'Article 370', while Mammootty and Kartik Aaryan shared the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for their films 'Bramayugam' and 'Chandu Champion' respectively at the 72nd National Film Awards.

The awards were announced by Jayaraj, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury, Aseem Sinha, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury, A Chandrasekhar, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury, in the presence of Dr Ajay Nagabhushan M N, Joint Secretary (Films) and Dhirendra Ojha, Principal Director General, Press Information Bureau. (ANI)