Acclaimed lyricist-composer Swanand Kirkire announces his new song 'Akelaa'. He shares his passion for romantic music and plans to sing his own songs, releasing one original track every month on his YouTube channel for a more personal connection.

Acclaimed lyricist-composer Swanand Kirkire is all set to release his new song titled 'Akelaa'. Sharing his thoughts on this musical direction, Kirkire, in a press note, said, "Romantic songs have always been very close to my heart. There's something timeless about love as an emotion; it keeps evolving, yet remains deeply personal for everyone. As a lyricist, I've always enjoyed capturing those small, intimate feelings that often go unspoken, and as a composer, I try to give those emotions a melody that stays with you.

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He added, "Over time, I've realised that I also love singing these songs myself, because it allows me to express them exactly the way I feel them. There's a certain honesty in that process; it's raw, it's direct, and it doesn't feel filtered. That's what I want to explore more through my own platform."

A Monthly Musical Connection

Swanand Kirkire is planning to share one original track every month on his YouTube channel. "Releasing one song every month is my way of staying connected to that creative instinct. It's not about scale or pressure, but about consistency and sincerity. I want to build a space where listeners can come back for something real, something emotional, something that speaks to them on a personal level, " he shared.

A Legacy of Heartfelt Lyrics

Kirkire has given Hindi cinema some of its most heartfelt and poetic songs. Among his most beloved works are the soulful 'Baawra Mann Dekhne Chala' (2003) and the timeless 'Piyu Bole' (2005). He also earned widespread acclaim for the National Award-winning 'Bande Mein Tha Dum' (2006) and the deeply moving 'Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh' (2009), songs that continue to resonate with listeners across generations. (ANI)