Swades actress Gayatri Joshi, husband Vikas Oberoi survives tragic car crash in Italy; Swiss couple killed

Swades actress Gayatri Joshi and her husband Vikas Oberoi were involved in a car accident in Italy, which tragically resulted in the death of an elderly couple. Gayatri, known for her role in the 2004 film Swades opposite Shah Rukh Khan, confirmed that she and her husband were safe following the accident.

The incident reportedly occurred during a multiple-car collision in Sardinia, Italy. A Swiss couple, traveling in a Ferrari, lost their lives when the high-end vehicle caught fire. According to reports, the collision happened when a Lamborghini and the couple's Ferrari attempted to overtake a camper van simultaneously. This led to the Ferrari catching fire and the camper van overturning. The accident is believed to have occurred during the Sardinia Supercar Tour, a luxury car parade from Teulada to Olbia. A video of the incident surfaced online shortly after the accident.

Gayatri Joshi's film career began with her winning the Femina Miss India International title in 2000. She made her acting debut in Swades and garnered critical acclaim for her role as Geeta in Ashutosh Gowariker's film. Despite winning several awards for her debut, Gayatri decided to leave the film industry. She tied the knot with businessman Vikas Oberoi in 2005, and the couple has two children.

While Gayatri is rarely seen in the Mumbai film scene, she and her husband were spotted at a get-together with Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan in the past. In 2019, Gayatri made headlines for being a victim of credit card fraud, where she reportedly lost 40,000 rupees. The police suspected it was a case of card cloning, with someone allegedly stealing her card details and later duplicating it to withdraw money.