Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft successfully launched six women into space, marking the first all-female spaceflight in over 60 years. The crew, consisting of Katy Perry, Aisha Bowe, Gayle King, Amanda Nguyen, Kerianne Flynn, and Lauren Sanchez, reached the Kármán line, about 60 miles above Earth, and experienced weightlessness before returning safely.

The spacecraft launched from West Texas at 9:31 am ET. The New Shepard capsule is designed to accommodate six individuals in a pressurized environment. After making its debut in 2021, the New Shepard program has carried a total of 58 people beyond the Kármán line.

The mission sparked widespread interest in booking a seat on future flights. According to Blue Origin's website, anyone over 18 can apply by submitting personal information and a 500-word statement. A fully refundable $150,000 deposit is required to begin the order process, but the exact cost of a ticket is not publicly listed.

In the past, seats on New Shepard flights have sold for significant amounts. Oliver Daemen paid $28 million for a seat on Blue Origin's first crewed flight in 2021. Coby Cotton paid $1.25 million to join a New Shepard mission in 2022. Blue Origin declined to disclose which passengers paid for their seats on this mission, stating that some flew free of charge while others did not.