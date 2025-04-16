- Home
Zaheer Khan, Sagarika Ghatge welcomed their first child recently. The couple announced the happy news on Instagram. Let's take a look at their combined net worth, assets. Check here
Zaheer Khan’s Career and Net Worth
Zaheer Khan, a former left-arm pacer for the Indian national cricket team, played from 2000 to 2014. As per Sportskeeda, his net worth is estimated at approximately USD 33 million, which converts to around ₹241.53 crores. Apart from cricket, Zaheer has been involved in business ventures including co-owning a clothing brand named Sher Khan, launching a restaurant called Zaheer Khan’s Dine Fine, owning a sports lounge in Pune called ‘TOSS,’ and co-founding Pro Sport Fitness & Services.
Sagarika Ghatge’s Career and Net Worth
Sagarika Ghatge, who is both a model and actor, made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama Chak De! India, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and revolved around a women’s hockey team striving for international success. According to BiographyWikipedia, her net worth is estimated at around USD 3.2 million or ₹23.43 crores. Her income sources include film roles, brand endorsements, and business interests. She is also known to have a passion for cars and reportedly owns a BMW i5.
Combined Net Worth and Personal Life
Together, Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge have a combined net worth of approximately USD 33.6 million, translating to ₹265.25 crores. The couple got married in April 2017 and have since continued to build their personal and professional lives across various industries.
Notable Work and Endorsements
In addition to her debut film’s success, Sagarika has been involved in multiple film and commercial projects over the years. Zaheer, beyond his cricketing accolades, has also been a brand ambassador for Sher Khan, contributing to his significant financial portfolio.