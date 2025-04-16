Image Credit : Instagram

Sagarika Ghatge’s Career and Net Worth

Sagarika Ghatge, who is both a model and actor, made her Bollywood debut with the sports drama Chak De! India, which also featured Shah Rukh Khan and revolved around a women’s hockey team striving for international success. According to BiographyWikipedia, her net worth is estimated at around USD 3.2 million or ₹23.43 crores. Her income sources include film roles, brand endorsements, and business interests. She is also known to have a passion for cars and reportedly owns a BMW i5.