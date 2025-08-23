Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty, comes forward in support of Dhanashree during the online trend of rumoring divorce from Chahal.

The wall of divorce that remained in the limelight is that of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma. The couple has been very open with the struggles in their lives, but the talk got a fresh new air when Devisha Shetty, wife of star batter Suryakumar Yadav, opened up about her support to Dhanashree.

What Devisha Shetty did in support of this

Devisha recently did a social media post with a screen grab from Dhanashree's latest interview, added a heartfelt caption saying, "So much respect and love for you." The short but powerful statement quickly attracted attention: it personified the cricket fraternity bond. Fans lavished praise on Devisha for standing behind Dhanashree when everyone seems to be casting her under public scrutiny.

Dhanashree's Version

Dhanashree Verma, who has created her own identity as a dancer and content creator, has finally broken her silence regarding the divorce. She talked about the public opinion, online trolling, emotional turmoil caused to her family because of her separation. However, she kept on stressing the values of grit, self-respect, and moving on with dignity in difficult times.

Bringing Up Divorce

The split, which happened earlier this year, comes after the couple had been married for five years. While both have cited compatibility issues and different lifestyles as critical reasons for their separation, the news continues to fill headlines worldwide. Social media around the relationship surely went hype up, making room for speculations of turning that little part of their lives into something of public discussion.

Why Devisha's Words Matter

In a space where the partners of cricketers mostly tend to be under some spotlight, the support from Devisha Shetty reminds one of women standing up for each other. Her message reflects empathy and compassion-in facts, big words that are often overshadowed by rumors and speculations. As she publicly supported Dhanashree, the conversation moved from judgment to respect.

Fans on Social Media

The moment the post of Devisha came along, fans went crazy with the message on social media. Many appreciated Devisha for speaking up and bringing light to her fellow woman. Others pointed out how such gestures would shine a light on other women in this position, especially from the public. It has become a topic of conversation among cricket fans who value camaraderie off the field as much as on it.

Whether the headlines will bother the world about the Chahal-Dhanashree divorce, but voices supporting never like that of Devisha Shetty remind us how empathy matters during tough times. She would have left the space for speculation; however, her words provide solace in the statement that, indeed, acts of kindness and respect resonate louder than controversies.