    'Suriya 43': Vijay Varma's Tamil debut announcement sparks excitement among fans

    Vijay Varma announces his Tamil film debut in 'Suriya 43,' alongside Suriya and Dulquer Salmaan, creating buzz and anticipation in the world of cinema.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 27, 2023, 1:07 PM IST

    Vijay Varma has surprised everyone by announcing his debut in the Tamil film industry with the upcoming movie 'Suriya 43.' This movie features a fantastic cast, including the renowned actor Suriya and the multi-talented Dulquer Salmaan. Vijay Varma expressed his excitement, saying that he couldn't be happier about his first Tamil film.

    The announcement video for 'Suriya 43' has generated a lot of interest and curiosity among fans and movie enthusiasts. As Vijay Varma joins this stellar cast, the anticipation is growing for what seems to be an extraordinary visual spectacle and an exciting cinematic experience.

    Vijay Varma took to his social media to share this thrilling news and express his enthusiasm for this new journey. He mentioned how delighted he is to work with the talented team brought together by director Sudha ma'am. He emphasized that his first Tamil film couldn't have been more spectacular. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma)

    He also added that this project is going to be very special and expressed his eagerness to be a part of 'Suriya 43' alongside such talented individuals. He is determined to make this film epic.

    Vijay Varma's journey in the entertainment industry has been exceptional. It all began with 'Lust Stories 2' and was followed by impactful performances in 'Dahaad,' 'Kaal Koot,' and his most recent release, 'Jaane Jaan.' With each project, he has not only entertained the audience but also gained a growing number of fans who admire his versatile acting skills.

