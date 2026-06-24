The trailer for Netflix's first Telugu original series, 'Super Subbu,' was unveiled. The comedy follows a teacher, Subbu, who is posted to a notorious village and unexpectedly assigned to teach sex education, leading to hilarious chaos.

The trailer of Netflix's Telugu series 'Super Subbu' was unveiled on Wednesday evening. In this comedy of errors, Subramanyam "Subbu" Chillukuri Rao is posted to the one place no teacher wants to go: the notorious (and entirely fictitious) village of Maakipur. Determined to save face with his family, "Subbu arrives ready to teach - only to be handed the village's most awkward assignment: teaching sex education! In his classroom, every question becomes a debate, every rumour travels at the speed of light, and nothing stays under wraps for too long.

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Armed with little to no experience but plenty of good intentions, Subbu has to navigate a whirlwind of misunderstandings and unlikely friendships as he attempts to teach the villagers that even "no beans no" is a full sentence. In the process, he discovers that while he's trying to change Maakipur, the village may just end up changing him too, read a press note.

Sundeep Kishan on Playing Subbu

Excited about the project, actor Sundeep Kishan, said, "Super Subbu takes a subject that people often hesitate to talk about and approaches it with humour, warmth and honesty. Subbu is someone who starts out trying to solve one problem and somehow ends up with five more. From job setbacks and relationship troubles to trying to save face with his father and unintentionally getting on the wrong side of the villagers, he's constantly in trouble."

He added, "What makes him so endearing is that he always means well, even when everything is spiralling out of control. Maakipur is filled with eccentric characters and every misunderstanding adds to the chaos and comedy, keeping you wondering how Subbu will get himself out of it. Working with such a wonderful cast and collaborating with Netflix on its first Telugu original series made the experience even more special. I can't wait for audiences to meet Subbu and join him on this unforgettable adventure."

Mithila Palkar on the Show's Emotional Core

Playing a starry-eyed influencer aspiring to become an actor, Mithila Palkar said, "What drew me to Super Subbu was the way it balances humour with genuine human emotions. Beneath all the chaos, curiosity and laughter, there is a story about relationships, acceptance and people learning to understand each other better. The world that Mallik Ram has created feels unique, vibrant and full of life, and every character brings something memorable to the journey. Being part of a story that is both entertaining and meaningful was incredibly exciting. Collaborating with Netflix always feels like a homecoming -- I was a part of one of their first Netflix originals, Little Things to now being a part of their first Telugu original, Super Subbu, our association seems to have come full circle. I'm excited for audiences across the world to discover the charm of Maakipur."

Cast and Crew

Written by Mallik Ram, Ramesh Eligeti and Shivani Dhobal, and produced by Rajiv Chilaka and Bharath Laxmipati under Chilaka Productions, Super Subbu also stars Murali Sharma, Maanasa Choudhary, Jeevan and Brahmanandam, among others, who add even more charm, humour and unpredictability to Maakipur's delightfully chaotic world. It will be out on July 2.