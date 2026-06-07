Capcom has announced 'Resident Evil: Veronica,' a remake of the 2000 classic 'Code: Veronica,' set for release next year. Unveiled at Summer Game Fest, the game revisits Claire and Chris Redfield's story for modern players.

An official remake of the 2000's 'Resident Evil' game titled 'Code: Veronica' is all set to release next year, as per Variety. The remake 'Resident Evil: Veronica' will be released by Capcom. It follows 'Resident Evil' characters Claire Redfield and her brother Chris Redfield, showing them trying to survive a viral outbreak at a remote prison island in the Southern Ocean and a research facility in Antarctica.

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Resident Evil Veronica revisits a classic title from the RE universe, reimagining the experience for today’s players! Thank you Takeuchi-san and Capcom for that news! #SummerGameFest pic.twitter.com/Pqqz5XYB1l — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) June 5, 2026

The upcoming survival horror game 'Resident Evil: Veronica' will go on to revisit the classic title from the 'Resident Evil' franchise, while also reimaging the experience for new players, stated Capcom. The original 'Resident Evil - Code Veronica' took place three months after the events of 1998's 'Resident Evil 2' and concurrently with 1999's 'Resident Evil 3: Nemesis'.

Previous Resident Evil Game

As per Variety, Capcom's last 'Resident Evil' game was 'Resident Evil Requiem', the franchise's ninth mainline title. That game, which debuted in February, followed a new character with FBI analyst Grace Ashcroft. Grace is shown investigating a series of mysterious deaths, also involving the survivors of the Raccoon City incident with help from returning 'Resident Evil' franchise character, federal agent Leon S Kennedy. https://x.com/summergamefest/status/2063005301985464516

Other Summer Game Fest Announcements

Meanwhile, 'Resident Evil: Veronica' was announced out of the Summer Game Fest presentation on Friday. It came alongside Paramount Games Studio's 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin'.

Developed by Platinum Games and published by Paramount Games Studio, 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin' is a described as AAA action-adventure game based on the popular comic book series that follows the last surviving Ninja Turtle as he embarks on a desperate mission for vengeance, reported Variety.

(ANI)