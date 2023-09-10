Sunny Deol finally addresses his fall out with Shah Rukh Khan after Darr

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan had not spoken for 16 years. The Gadar 2 star has now opened up about his bond with SRK. In an interaction, Sunny Deol finally opened up on Shah Rukh Khan and his fallout after Darr and much more.

Sunny Deol reflected on his fallout with Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of Darr (1993). The actor, who is celebrating the success of Gadar 2, did not speak with SRK for 16 years after he disagreed with the climax of the film. For those who do not know, in an old interview, Sunny revealed how he had a heated discussion with director Yash Chopra about climax and ripped his pants off out of anger. He said his issue with Darr was that the film glorified the villain. He was unaware of it.

However, last week, Sunny Deol pulled the plug on the feud by inviting Shah Rukh Khan to the success party of Gadar 2 and posing with him for the cameras. The actors were seen hugging, thus assuring fans that they have moved on from the past and share a good bond now. Speaking about the past feud on Aap Ki Adalat, Sunny said that it was his ‘bachpana (childishness), and today, he and the Jawan actor share a good bond. He added that they spoke several times in past and discussed several things.

Sunny said, "Woh zamana (those days) when it happened, that was a different time. I say people forget what happened in those days. One understands such things should not have happened. It was ‘bachpana’ (childish), definitely. After that, Shahrukh and I met several times and spoke to each other about many things. We also talked about some movies. This time, he was watching my film with his entire family. And he called me up. Toh sab cheezen bahut badhiya hai. Sab kuch bahut badhiya (everything is fine now)."

Besides talking about Shah Rukh, Sunny also reacted to Salman Khan giving a big shoutout to Gadar 2. For the unversed, Salman shared a post that read, "Dhai kilo ka haath equals chalis cr ki opening. Sunny paaji is killing it. Congrats to the entire team of Gadar 2." Sharing his thoughts on that, Sunny said, "Salman and I have a different equation. Obviously, I am senior to him. When I used to work, he used to come on the set. Hamesha.. He had a good bond with Papa (Dharmendra).And so that give and take, which is with very few people, was there. Obviously, it is not that they are my colleagues. I have my bonds with everyone. I am what I am. You may like it or may not like it."

