Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early

During a candid conversation with renowned host and actor Maniesh Paul on his podcast, filmmaker Farah Khan revealed why no one wants to leave parties of noted filmmaker Karan Johar very early and also recalled a funny incident that happened. Read on to know more.

Farah Khan wears multiple hats. She is a film director, producer, writer, dancer, and choreographer who also tried her hands at acting. Her journey from being a dance tutor to a star director is the most inspiring one. The mother of three and eminent filmmaker and choreographer is known for not mincing her words and sometimes revealing the well-kept secrets of B-town. The celebrity is currently out and about, roaming the streets of Azerbaijan. But Farah was in conversation with comedian, actor, and host Maniesh Paul on his podcast titled the Maniesh Paul Podcast.

ALSO READ: Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe

During their fun conversation, the stars spoke about Bollywood parties, especially the ones that filmmaker Karan Johar organizes. Maniesh said that Farah always makes sure to be the last one to leave parties of KJo. Revealing her secret behind this, the choreographer said, "This I have learned over time. Earlier, I used to exit first. But later, I learned how everyone starts bit*hing about the one who leaves first."

Farah further shared about an incident that got both of them cracking into peals of laughter. She said that once she had exited and was outdoors already. But to test her idea, she went to the Karan Johar-hosted party from the back door. But, to her surprise, no one was bad-mouthing about her.

Farah said, "Once I had left. I crept from the back door and through the balcony. I was listening. But all were not talking about me. So I told Karan I would not leave first because the moment I step out of the door, you will start, See what she was wearing and all." She adds that Karan does not wait now as he says everything to their face.

You might have seen Farah in cameo appearances in movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Joker, Happy New Year, and many more. She has also been part of many TV shows as one of the judges. Recently, she choreographed the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan.

ALSO READ: Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26