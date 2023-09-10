Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early

    During a candid conversation with renowned host and actor Maniesh Paul on his podcast, filmmaker Farah Khan revealed why no one wants to leave parties of noted filmmaker Karan Johar very early and also recalled a funny incident that happened. Read on to know more.

    Farah Khan breaks silence on why stars do not like leaving Karan Johar's house parties early vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Sep 10, 2023, 1:04 PM IST

    Farah Khan wears multiple hats. She is a film director, producer, writer, dancer, and choreographer who also tried her hands at acting. Her journey from being a dance tutor to a star director is the most inspiring one. The mother of three and eminent filmmaker and choreographer is known for not mincing her words and sometimes revealing the well-kept secrets of B-town. The celebrity is currently out and about, roaming the streets of Azerbaijan. But Farah was in conversation with comedian, actor, and host Maniesh Paul on his podcast titled the Maniesh Paul Podcast.

    ALSO READ: Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe

    During their fun conversation, the stars spoke about Bollywood parties, especially the ones that filmmaker Karan Johar organizes. Maniesh said that Farah always makes sure to be the last one to leave parties of KJo. Revealing her secret behind this, the choreographer said, "This I have learned over time. Earlier, I used to exit first. But later, I learned how everyone starts bit*hing about the one who leaves first."

    Farah further shared about an incident that got both of them cracking into peals of laughter. She said that once she had exited and was outdoors already. But to test her idea, she went to the Karan Johar-hosted party from the back door. But, to her surprise, no one was bad-mouthing about her.

    Farah said, "Once I had left. I crept from the back door and through the balcony. I was listening. But all were not talking about me. So I told Karan I would not leave first because the moment I step out of the door, you will start, See what she was wearing and all." She adds that Karan does not wait now as he says everything to their face.

    You might have seen Farah in cameo appearances in movies like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, Joker, Happy New Year, and many more. She has also been part of many TV shows as one of the judges. Recently, she choreographed the song Chaleya from Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan.

    ALSO READ: Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    Last Updated Sep 10, 2023, 1:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe vma

    Jawan Day 3 box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's action-film exceeds Rs 300 crores across the globe

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26 rkn

    Pranav Mohanlal starrer 'Varshangalkku Shesham' to go on floors on October 26

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies rkn

    Manju Warrier turns 45: Glance at Lady Superstar's net worth, journey and upcoming movies

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review vma

    Jawan: Ananya Panday raves on Shah Rukh Khan's performance, Rajkummar Rao drops his review

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details rkn

    'Leo' promotion: Fans advise to address actor Vijay as only 'Thalapathy'; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat osf

    Asia Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Shubham Gill gives 'world class' verdict on Babar Azam; talks about pacers' threat

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi WATCH AJR

    Tree of transition: G20 presidencies of 2022, 2024 hand over sapling to PM Modi | WATCH

    PM Modi hands over G20 presidency to Brazil gcw

    BREAKING: PM Modi hands over G20 presidency to Brazil (WATCH)

    G20 Summit 2023: Pithora painting artisan from Gujarat sheds light on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam theme (WATCH) snt

    G20 Summit 2023: Pithora painting artisan from Gujarat sheds light on Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam theme (WATCH)

    Apple to unveil new USB C accessories after iPhone 15 series launch reports gcw

    Apple to unveil new USB-C accessories after iPhone 15 series launch?

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023 snt

    WATCH: Painting of Chandrayaan-3's success featuring PM Modi showcased at G20 Summit 2023

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit 2023 PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina gcw

    G20 Summit 2023: PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon