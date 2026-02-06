Suniel Shetty termed the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry 'beautiful' amid Pakistan's decision to boycott their T20 World Cup 2026 match. The BCCI strongly condemned the move, while the ICC called for a resolution to ensure fair participation.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty shared his views regarding Pakistan's decision to boycott their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage match against India, scheduled for February 15 at Colombo. While adressing the media at the Black Scorpion To Hell And Back book launch in Mumbai, Shetty expressed his desire to watch a match between India and Pakistan at the upcoming T20 World Cup, noting that both nations share a "beautiful rivalry" in cricket.

"I want Pakistan to come to Sri Lanka and play against India. The India and Pakistan teams have a beautiful rivalry just like the Ashes between Australia and England," said Suniel Shetty.

The 'Border' actor's comments came amid uncertainty about the India vs Pakistan match at the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan Boycotts Match, ICC Responds

Notably, Pakistan decided to boycott its group-stage match against India in the T20 World Cup after the Pakistan government posted on X that the Pakistan Team "shall not take the field" in the match against India without providing any reason. Following the Pakistan Government's decision, the International Cricket Council (ICC) issued a statement saying that "selective participation" is not fair to the "fundamental premise of a global sporting event" and that it expects the PCB to explore a mutually acceptable resolution that protects the interests of all stakeholders.

BCCI Strongly Condemns Decision

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday strongly condemned Pakistan's decision to boycott their February 15 ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage clash against India, terming it "against the sportsmanship of any sport."

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 final at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, Joint Secretary of BCCI, Prabhtej Singh Bhatia, called the decision "very wrong" and expressed confidence that the International Cricket Council (ICC) would take strict action. "This is against the sportsmanship of any sport. This is a very wrong decision by Pakistan. I am sure the ICC will take very strict action, and we will wait for the ICC's decision," Bhatia said.

Indian Team Remains Prepared

Earlier on Thursday, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said that the Indian team is fully prepared for the anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. Speaking during the Captains' media briefing in Colombo, Suryakumar stressed that India's approach remains unchanged despite Pakistan's boycott. (ANI)