Suniel Shetty, 63, emphasizes that energy, not age, defines individuals and businesses. He observes that drive and passion, not years, determine vitality

Suniel Shetty, known for his calm wisdom and grounded personality, has shared a thought-provoking post on social media, reminding his fans that age is only a number—what truly matters is energy.

In his post, Shetty wrote that people, and even businesses, should not be defined by their years but by the spark they carry. “You could be 30 and exhausted. Or 65 and electric,” he observed, highlighting how it is not the passage of time but the drive within that shapes vitality.

The actor explained how he has seen young startups lose momentum within a few years, while family-run businesses thrive for decades. The deciding factor, he said, is not age but the energy to stay disciplined, curious, hungry and courageous in the face of challenges.

Relating the thought to life itself, Shetty stressed that even a youngster can feel old if they lose passion, while veterans who reinvent themselves can remain forever young. “Which is why I don’t ask how old a business is. I’m trying to judge how alive it is,” he wrote.

Shetty also revealed that his family—wife Mana and children Athiya and Ahan—often urge him to slow down, especially now with the arrival of Athiya’s baby. While admitting that family time means more to him today than ever before, the actor confessed that he cannot deny the energy that continues to drive him.

He explained that as long as he wakes up with excitement for the day ahead, it would feel unfair to step back. For him, winding down would mean letting go of opportunities that life continues to offer.

Concluding on a grateful note, Shetty wrote, “So until that day comes, I will stay grateful. And I will keep pushing. More energy to everyone!”

At 63, Suniel Shetty’s reflections are a powerful reminder that true youth lies not in years but in spirit—something his fans and admirers will no doubt find inspiring.