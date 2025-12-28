Singer Sunidhi Chauhan wowed Delhi with her 'I Am Home' tour, performing for over 2.5 hours at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Starting earlier than scheduled, she sang numerous hits and was joined by actor Sanya Malhotra for a surprise performance.

Sunidhi Chauhan Electrifies Delhi

"Mazza Aa Gaya" were quite literally the words on Delhiites' lips last night, as they witnessed singer Sunidhi Chauhan's electrifying performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Delhi leg of 'I Am Home' tour, originally scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm, actually kicked off around 6:45 pm -- earlier than expected. While the main acts are usually known for starting late, Sunidhi surprised everyone by taking the stage ahead of schedule and went on to keep the audience thoroughly engaged for over two and a half hours without a break.

A Nostalgic Musical Journey

No doubt, with her recent show, Sunidhi once again proved why she is called an "icon" of Indian music. Her powerful voice reverberated through the arena, bringing alive the emotions and beauty of her decades-long musical journey.

Her performance infused the Delhi air with nostalgia as she belted out one evergreen hit after another such as Dhoom Machale, Bumbro, Mast, Mehboob Mere, Beedi Jalaile, and many more. The list seemed endless, as she crooned nearly every iconic song from her repertoire, barely leaving any fan favourite untouched.

And just when the crowd thought it couldn't get better, she saved the best for last. She concluded the evening with her blockbuster hit Sheila Ki Jawani, sending fans into an absolute frenzy.

Sunidhi's gig was not just a feast for the ears, but for the eyes as well. She left everyone spellbound with her electrifying dance moves. Take a bow, Sunidhi! Her evolution over the years is truly commendable. She knows exactly how to rule the stage, and of course, the hearts of public. Credits also go to her incredible team, including the dancers and singers, who were perfectly in sync and elevated the show to an entirely next level.

Surprise Appearance by Sanya Malhotra

One of the main highlights of the evening was a surprise on-stage appearance by actor Sanya Malhotra, who hails from Delhi just like Sunidhi. The Delhi girls wowed everyone with their dance on their hit song 'Aankh', which was released last year.

After shaking a leg with Sunidhi, Sanya thanked her for making her part of the show. She even posted a special shout-out for Sunidhi on Instagram.

"It's a true pinch-me moment I've danced to @sunidhichauhan5 songs for so many years and getting to perform with her in Ankh music video and now on stage still blows my mind. I was in the van getting ready and couldn't stop dancing, her energy and aura are such a gift to all of us. Thank you Sunidhi for your music and thank you for your kindness and your generosity there's no one else like you," she posted, adding some BTS moments from Delhi gig.

'I Am Home' Tour Continues

A few days ago, Sunidhi enthralled Mumbaikars with her concert. And it turned out to be truly memorable when she invited veteran singer Alisha Chinai on stage.

Sunidhi's fans in Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Lucknow and Kolkata will be in for a treat soon as the 'Desi Girl' hitmaker will travel to the respective cities to showcase her 'I Am Home' tour.