During a concert in Ghaziabad, Punjabi singer Sunanda Sharma was startled when a fan rushed the stage to touch her feet. The incident went viral and she left the stage over security concerns but later asked for leniency for the student.

Fan Rushes Stage During Concert

Punjabi actor-singer Sunanda Sharma's recent concert in Ghaziabad didn't go as planned, as an on-stage incident left the singer startled. Sunanda was performing at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology (RKGIT) when a fan suddenly rushed onto the stage.

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The singer, known for songs like Jatt Yamla, Jaani Tera Naa, and Pagal Nahi Hona, was interacting with the audience when the incident occurred. Videos from the event, which are now going viral on social media, show a male fan jumping onto the stage and trying to touch her feet. The sudden move caught Sunanda off guard and created panic among those present at the venue.

Sunanda Sharma Responds to Incident

Hours after the incident, Sunanda shared a video on Instagram to explain what exactly happened during the performance. In the video, she said, "Hello everyone, this is Sunanda Sharma. Kal RKGIT, Ghaziabad, college mein thoda sa mishappening ho gayi..." View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑆𝑢𝑛𝑎𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝑆ℎ𝑎𝑟𝑚𝑎 ਸੁਨੰਦਾ ਸ਼ਰਮਾਂ (@sunanda_ss) "Sab dar gaye, main bhi dar gayi. Mera reaction bhi bhot loud tha stage pe jab wo ekdum se aa gaye." Citing security concerns, Sunanda had to quickly leave the stage, noting, "We were not prepared for that," she added.

Singer Asks for Leniency

Sunanda also shared that the college management has taken action against the student involved. However, she requested the authorities to show leniency and forgive him, as she believes there was no wrong intention behind the act. "Kayi baar kisi ke pyar jatane ka tareeka galat ho jata hai." She added, "I don't think unki intention galat thi," emphasizing that she herself has forgiven them. (ANI)