Sukesh Chandrasekhar releases new letter, claims Chahatt Khanna is a 'gold digger'

Imprisoned conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar released one more letter in which he claimed that he had never proposed to TV serial actor Chahatt Khanna, when she had come to meet him in Tihar Jail.

Chandrashekhar's statement comes after Khanna, in an interview with a national daily, claimed that she got trapped in visiting him in Tihar jail, where he went down on his knees before her and proposed marriage. When she told him that she is already married and has two kids, she got told that her husband was not the right man for her.

Khanna also told the publication that it only was after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned her in the alleged extortion case involving him a little more than a year ago that she learned that Chandrashekhar is not former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa's nephew.

In a letter addressed to the media, Chandrashekhar, who is in the capital's Mandoli jail, claimed that he never proposed to Khanna. She came for a business meeting for some movie production offer, which got recorded in her statement to the ED.

In his letter, he shared, "I have no interest to date or be with women who are already married or have children. I am not desperate like these Gold Diggers like Chahatt. My association with Chahatt and Nikki has been only for professional reasons, for which the meetings happened and the advance got paid."

He shared, "Chahatt says she did not realize that she was in Tihar!! How can someone not know that they are entering a jail for a mulaqat? Was she a ten-year-old? In fact even a ten year old, would know what a jail looks like from insides."

He adds, "She claims that she got fooled by Pinky (Chandrasekhar's aide Pinky Irani). So, I want to ask an actress who has done so many projects and is a well connected person. How can she blindly trust someone. And travel to Delhi and come to Tihar Jail all alone? She is a trained liar. It shows what kind of stories she is making now."

