Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, is under scrutiny for purchasing agricultural land in Alibaug, reportedly reserved for farmers. Authorities have launched an investigation and sought a report from the Tehsildar.

Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is currently facing legal challenges. She is accused of purchasing land worth crores in Alibaug without proper authorization, leading to a formal complaint against her.

What is the issue surrounding Suhana Khan?

Reports indicate that Suhana Khan purchased land in Thal village, Alibaug, for ₹12.91 crore. This land was originally allocated by the government to local farmers for agricultural purposes. Suhana acquired the land from three sisters—Anjali, Rekha, and Priya—who inherited it from their parents. It's alleged that this land, designated for farming, was improperly sold. Suhana reportedly paid ₹77.46 lakh in stamp duty for the transaction. Authorities are investigating the matter and have requested an unbiased report from the Alibaug Tehsildar.

Under what name did Suhana register her property?

Resident Deputy Collector Sandesh has issued orders in this case. The registered documents at the time of purchase identified Suhana Khan as a farmer. The property is registered under Deja Vu Farm Private Limited, owned by Gauri Khan's mother and sister-in-law. This is their first property purchase in Alibaug. Within a year of this acquisition, Suhana also bought a second property, a beachfront villa worth ₹10 crore, in Alibaug.

Suhana Khan's Work Front

Suhana Khan debuted in 2023 with the film 'The Archies,' released on an OTT platform. The film received a lukewarm reception. She is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in the film 'King.' Filming is currently in progress, and media reports suggest a 2026 release date.