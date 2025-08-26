Shah Rukh Khan's rare comment on daughter Suhana's Instagram post went viral, delighting fans. His playful remark sparked excitement about their upcoming film 'King', which is currently delayed due to his injury.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan rarely engages in social media activities, but whenever he does, his fans never miss a chance to make his post or comment go viral. Recently, SRK's daughter Suhana posted a couple of pictures from an event on Instagram. Dressed in a butter-yellow co-ord set, she looked gorgeous as she exuded modern-day cool vibes.

"Song & mascara on repeat," she captioned the post, adding 'Badli Si Hawa' song from her brother Aryan Khan's show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood'

Her post was flooded with heartfelt reactions from her friends and fans in no time. But it was Shah Ruk's comment that garnered everyone's attention.

"Yeah Badli Badli si....but same same pretty," SRK commented.



His comment left his fans in awe. "Daddy SRK," a netizen wrote. "Aww," another user posted.

Following this comment, many fans expressed curiosity and excitement to see the father-daughter duo share the screen in 'King'. SRK had to slow down the shoot after he reportedly suffered an injury during an action sequence.

Khan, who returned to his popular 'Ask SRK' session on X after a long hiatus earlier this month, responded in his signature witty style when a fan asked about the release of his next film.

"Did some good shoot... starting soon again. Only leg shots, then moving to the upper body... Insha Allah, it will be done fast. @justSidAnand is working hard to finish."

If reports are to be believed, Abhishek Bachchan also plays a pivotal role in 'King'. (ANI)

