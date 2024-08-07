Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Subhashree viral video: Know all about 17-year-old influencer from Odisha

    Video video: Subhashree Sahu is a 17-year-old influencer and actor, who will appear in an upcoming Odia web series. She became renowned when a series of private videos of her went viral on social media.

    Subhashree viral video: Know all about 17-year-old influencer from Odisha
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2024, 11:49 AM IST

    To address the darker elements of social media, emerging Odisha actress Subhashree Sahu has partnered with sociokitentertainment on an innovative Odia web series. The series, titled Shedding Light on the Dark Side of Social Media, seeks to expose the negative consequences of online platforms, particularly on young people. 

    Subhashree Sahu to Star in Odia Web Series Subhashree Sahu, a 17-year-old celebrity, is on a mission to raise awareness about the widespread harm caused by social media, drawing on her personal experiences. After facing her fair share of online backlash, she is determined to use her position to inspire conversations and push change. The web series' narrative will travel over the landscapes of Odisha, Bihar, and Jharkhand, demonstrating the vast power of social media. The series' captivating plot intends to raise focus on topics such as cyberbullying, privacy breaches, and the impact on mental health.

    View this post on Instagram. A post by Subhashree Sahu (@againsubha) 

    Subhashree Sahu's viral video 
    Subhashree's foray into activism was prompted by a personal experience earlier this year, when a private video of hers became public online, highlighting the critical need for debates about social media safety. 

    Authorities moved quickly, using the POSCO Act and the IT Act to address privacy violations and larger cybercrime concerns. In a passionate statement, Subhashree described her motivation for the effort, adding, "I have personally experienced the negative effects of social media, and I want to use this platform to shine a light on pressing issues."

    Who is Subhashree Sahu? 
    Subhashree Sahu is an aspiring actor and social activist from Odisha, India. The 17-year-old rose to prominence through her presence on social media channels, where she posted trending topics. However, her career was complicated when personal photographs and videos were published without her permission in July 2023. Despite this setback, Subhashree has developed as a strong voice, utilising her platform to push for social justice and safer online places."

