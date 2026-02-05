Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai says his real happiness is entertaining audiences, not receiving awards. He stated that his audience remembering his films is his 'Padma award' and that he will accept the honour when the government deems him eligible.

Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, whose cinematic journey spans nearly five decades, reflected on the prestigious Padma Awards - the recognition that has eluded him over the years. Speaking to ANI, Subhash Ghai said his real happiness lies in his films entertaining audiences, not in receiving awards.

'My Audience is My Padma Award'

"I have never thought about receiving the Padma Award. I never worked for status or reputation, but for excellence and my audience. If they can remember my films and watch them again, then I am very happy. That is the Padma award for me," he said.

Filmmaker's Stance on Official Honours

Ghai noted that the government will honour him with the Padma Award once it deems him eligible, adding that he will be ready to receive it.

"I have never been too happy or too angry over the award. If you look at my house, you won't see any awards, even though I have received 200-300 over the years. I feel such things boost your ego and put a barrier in your growth," he shared.

About the Padma Awards

Earlier this month, the Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian honours of India, were announced on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of higher order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field of activity.

For the year 2026, the President has approved conferment of 131 Padma Awards, including 2 duo cases (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. (ANI)