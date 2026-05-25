Anne Hathaway has denied facelift rumours, explaining her sculpted look was from 'two braids'. While clarifying she hasn't had surgery, she admitted she might get one in the future, speaking out because speculation became 'distracting'.

Anne Hathaway has addressed online speculation surrounding alleged cosmetic surgery, clarifying that she has not undergone a facelift while admitting she may consider one in the future, according to E! News. The Oscar-winning actress said the rumours surrounding her appearance had become difficult to ignore.

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"These are huge medical decisions that people are presuming," Hathaway said while responding to speculation that she secretly underwent a facelift. "I wanted to show that like, no, I didn't make a huge medical decision."

The Truth Behind the Look

The Idea of You star explained that her red carpet look was instead achieved using "just two braids" pulled tightly beneath her hair to create the illusion of a more sculpted face. However, Hathaway clarified that she is not opposed to cosmetic procedures altogether. "And by the way," she added, "the other thing about all this is, I might still get a facelift someday."

Addressing 'Distracting' Rumours

The actress, who shares sons Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6, with husband Adam Shulman, said she decided to speak publicly because the speculation surrounding her appearance had become overwhelming. "I felt like the conversation was becoming distracting," she said, according to E! News.

Hathaway also admitted that discussing such personal matters publicly is not something she naturally prefers. "My preference would be to never comment on anything and to just live in the mystery and not draw attention to myself," she explained, "but the speculation has gotten so loud that you do feel the need to just get your truth out there."

The Princess Diaries actress added that she still questions whether addressing the rumours was the right choice. "And I'll probably always wonder, 'Should I have posted that or not?'" she said. "'Should I have just kept going and done the thing that makes me happy and makes me feel more confident on the red carpet?'" according to E! News.

On the Culture of Online Speculation

Hathaway, who is set to appear in The Devil Wears Prada 2, also reflected on the culture of online speculation and public assumptions. "We're at a time when people feel very confident in assuming what they think is fact," she said, "and sometimes what they think is accurate and sometimes it's not," according to E! News. (ANI)