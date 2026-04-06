Besides TV, Subashini also acted in films. She played a major role in the 2012 movie 'Ini Avan', which was set in Sri Lanka. More recently, she appeared in the 2023 film 'Ellam Mela Irukuravan Paathuppan', starring Aari. After her marriage, she lived with her husband in Bengaluru. She had rented a house in Chennai's Iyyapanthangal to make it easier to shoot for the 'Kayal' serial.

Actress's birthday was only six days away.

Subhashini passed away just a few days before her birthday. She was supposed to celebrate her birthday on April 12. Furthermore, her second wedding anniversary was coming up on April 21 of this month. Subhashini was quite active on social media, with over 400,000 followers on Instagram.