Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Stranger Things 5 Leak Alert: Hacker threats Netflix to leak episodes in just few hours

    Following the unexpected compromise of Netflix video last week, an unidentified hacker linked to the breach said that he would leak the episodes from the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things publicly on Wednesday.

    Stranger Things 5 Leak Alert: Hacker threats Netflix to leak episodes in just few hours RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 13, 2024, 11:02 AM IST

    As the highly anticipated Season 5 of the renowned American sci-fi series Stranger Things approaches, fans look forward to the upcoming instalment. However, a stunning revelation has surfaced online, causing shockwaves across the community. A hacker has come forward, claiming they have obtained unpublished episodes from the forthcoming season.

    The hacker has vowed to publicly expose these episodes, leaving fans and program producers surprised and concerned. This sudden change of events has prompted various concerns and sparked significant curiosity among fans, who now avidly monitor the scenario to see how it plays out.

    Also Read: Kanguva Trailer OUT: 7 reasons to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's film

    According to Soap Central, “the anonymous leaker has insisted that he has the first three episodes of Stranger Things Season 5… While this may be a false claim, it hasnt stopped fans of the show from worrying about the future of the production and spoilers before its official release.”
       
    Netflix recently had a massive leak, and I've heard that the first three incomplete episodes may be released later. Take that with a grain of salt; we'll see for ourselves.

    In a conversation with The Verge, a Netflix spokesperson said, “One of our post production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online. Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down.”
        
    In a statement, localization services provider Iyuno acknowledged “a recent security issue involving unauthorized access to confidential content. Protecting our clients’ confidentiality and ensuring the security of their content is our highest priority. We are actively investigating this security breach to mitigate any potential risks and identify the responsible parties.”  

    Also Read: Did Hardik Pandya cheat on Natasa Stankovic? Here's what we know

    This forthcoming Stranger Things season “will be the last of the series.” As reported by Soap Central, “the release date for Season 5 has not been announced yet, the final season promises to be an explosive one.”

    That scepticism is well founded. While the agreement affected one of Netflix's partners, it did not involve Stranger Things. According to IGN, there were animation titles, including “Arcane, Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Ranma ½,” that leaked, with material pushed over social media channels including X and 4Chan.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage dmn

    Astrologer predicts doom for Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's marriage, police case filed amid outrage

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor RKK

    Only Krushna can mimic Jackie Shroff after Delhi High Court grants personality rights to veteran actor

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement effected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ] RKK

    Has Kangana Ranaut's political involvement affected her film career? Actress discusses difficulties [READ]

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on ATG

    Siddharth Malhotra collaborating with Karan Johar for his NEXT action drama; Read on

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun RBA

    Squid Game 2 in December: Netflix shares details of second season; teaser confirms return of Seong Gi-hun

    Recent Stories

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 13: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k ATG

    Kolkata GOLD rate today, August 13: Check price of 18k, 22k, 24k

    Karnataka records 68,000 HIV positive cases in 2023-24 vkp

    Karnataka records 68,000 HIV positive cases in 2023-24

    Neeraj Chopra is like a son to Manu's mother Manu Bhaker's father shuts down marriage rumours

    'Neeraj Chopra is like a son to Manu's mother': Manu Bhaker's father shuts down marriage rumours

    Why Adah Sharma's Sushant Singh Rajput rented flat has no furniture? RKK

    Why Adah Sharma's Sushant Singh Rajput rented flat has no furniture?

    Who is Sona Dey? YouTuber 'MMS video' goes viral; know the TRUTH RBA

    Who is Sona Dey? YouTuber 'MMS video' goes viral; know the TRUTH

    Recent Videos

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH] anr

    Wayanad landslide: Out of 400 houses, only 30 remain in Mundakkai [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon